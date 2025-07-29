Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Redmi 15C 5G Leak: Massive Screen, Battery, & Android 15 On A Budget. All You Need to Know

Redmi 15C 5G Leak: Massive Screen, Battery, & Android 15 On A Budget. All You Need to Know

A new leak outlines Redmi 15C 5G’s specs: a 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery, 33W charging and Android 15, with launch expected in August. Here is everything you need to know.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 05:32 PM (IST)

Redmi 15C Leak: A new leak from XpertPick has lifted the curtain on the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G, revealing key specifications, design elements and software details ahead of its anticipated August debut. As part of Xiaomi’s value-oriented Redmi 15 series, the 15C 5G looks set to provide essential features at an accessible price point, with no extravagant bells and whistles.

Large Display and Fast Refresh Rate

At the front, the Redmi 15C 5G sports a sizeable 6.9-inch LCD panel, offering an HD+ resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth scrolling and responsive performance.

A waterdrop-style notch houses the front camera, while the surrounding bezels are kept relatively minimal. The display is likely to appeal to those seeking a generous screen without a premium price tag.

Core Hardware: Camera, Battery and Performance Options

Turning to the back, the phone features a squircle-shaped camera module with a 50MP main sensor. There was no mention of a secondary rear lens, suggesting Xiaomi may be opting for a streamlined approach here. Powering the handset is a robust 6,000mAh battery, offering long usage hours on a single charge. The device will also support 33W fast charging, allowing users to top up the battery quickly when needed.

While the chipset for the Redmi 15C 5G remains unconfirmed, the leak suggests that two memory variants will be on offer: 4GB RAM coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. By contrast, its sibling, the standard Redmi 15 5G, is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, and the 4G-only Redmi 15C could be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81.

Android 15, Colour Options And Launch

The Redmi 15C 5G will likely ship with Android 15, layered with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 interface, giving users access to the latest features and an updated UI. Biometric security will be handled by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as per the report.

The design keeps things fresh and youthful. According to the leak, the handset will be available in at least three colour options: black, lavender, and green, catering to users who prefer a bit of flair in their tech.

The Redmi 15 series, including the 15C 5G, is expected to launch in multiple global markets, including Europe, in August. With more details likely to emerge in the coming weeks, the device appears positioned as a practical 5G smartphone with solid basics, suited for budget-conscious users looking for size and stamina.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
