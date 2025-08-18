Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date Confirmed: From Display To Durability, Check Out Specs

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date: August is turning out to be a bliss for tech lovers as both Redmi and Google are revealing their new products on August 21. The difference is that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will make its debut in China for now. The brand shared the news on its official Weibo handle along with images revealing the phone’s design. Though only the Pro+ variant is mentioned, likely, the Redmi Note 15 and Note 15 Pro will also be released on the same day.

The Pro+ models from the Xiaomi sub-brand are kept in the spotlight as a balance of stylish design and durability, features that are usually promised in flagship-level phones.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)

Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 Pro+ will be their first phone to have Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 Pro+ will be its first phone to have a symmetrical micro-curved design on both the front and back. The company says that this required advanced glass processing techniques and major investment, which is usually reserved for premium models.

Durability is their main focus, with Xiaomi’s Crystal Glass on the front and a fibreglass back that provides more resistance to accidental drops and bending. Redmi claims that this setup offers ten times better drop resistance, even passing a 2-metre granite surface drop test repeated 50 times.

While official specs are still under wraps, early leaks say that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could carry a quad-curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 50MP triple camera system, and the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

As for storage, it may come with up to 16GB RAM, a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and run HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The device is also said to support satellite connectivity, which could further set it apart in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.