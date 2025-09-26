Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sony Introduces First Portable Gaming Speakers 'Pulse Elevate': Check Out Top Features

Sony Introduces First Portable Gaming Speakers 'Pulse Elevate': Check Out Top Features

Sony introduced its first wireless gaming speakers at the State of Play event. Check the top specifications of Sony's new creation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sony has introduced a new set of wireless speakers called Pulse Elevate. These speakers are designed mainly for gaming and can connect to PS5, PC, Mac, and even PlayStation Portal or smartphones. They aim to deliver clear sound with very low delay, making it easier to follow game audio in real time. The speakers include a built-in microphone and support multi-device connections. 

They are also portable with a rechargeable battery, allowing players to use them at their desk or while gaming on the go.

Sony Pulse Elevate Release Date

Sony revealed the Pulse Elevate speakers during its recent State of Play event. The company did not specify an exact launch date, but they are expected to be available soon for players who want a desktop or portable audio solution. A USB-C adapter will be included for easy connection with compatible devices. 

The speakers are designed to work seamlessly with PS5 consoles, PCs, Macs, and PlayStation Portal remote players. They also support Bluetooth, allowing users to connect additional devices at the same time.

Sony Pulse Elevate Specifications

The Pulse Elevate speakers use planar magnetic drivers to provide detailed sound across all frequencies. This technology is meant to make in-game audio more precise, especially for games supporting Tempest 3D AudioTech on PS5. 

Each speaker has a built-in woofer to enhance bass and deliver a fuller sound. There is a built-in microphone with AI noise reduction, which helps remove background sounds for clear voice chat without using a headset. 

The speakers allow users to adjust volume, EQ, sidetone, and mic mute settings on PS5 or PC. They can also be rotated or positioned horizontally or vertically for better placement on a desk. 

Pulse Elevate includes a rechargeable battery and charging dock for portability, so players can carry them and use them on the go with PlayStation Portal or mobile devices.

These speakers are designed to combine low-latency audio, multi-device support, and portability for gaming setups, giving users more flexibility to listen to games and communicate clearly without traditional headsets.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
PlayStation
