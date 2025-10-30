Realme C85 Pro Leaked In Full Glory, Video Leaks Purple Colourway, Triple Camera Setup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Realme is all set to expand its popular C series with a new phone called the Realme C85 Pro. Recent leaks have revealed a lot about the device, giving us a good idea of what to expect. The phone is said to come in black, green, and purple colours, with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It could also feature an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The launch seems near as early images and videos have started surfacing online.

Realme C85 Pro Leaked Photos & Video

A hands-on video from a YouTube vlogger under the name LVN Rv shows the Realme C85 Pro in full view. The phone looks sleek with curved edges and a large display that stretches almost edge-to-edge.

The video highlights a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, which means users can expect bright colours and sharp visuals even under sunlight.

The phone is also shown to have a Snapdragon 685 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

While Realme hasn’t confirmed these details yet, the leak gives a clear idea of what the design and performance might look like.

From what we’ve seen so far, Realme seems to be aiming for a phone that looks premium but stays affordable for everyday users.

Realme C85 Pro Expected Features

According to leaks from XpertPick, the Realme C85 Pro could be one of the most feature-packed phones in its price range. It will reportedly include a 50MP main camera, ideal for crisp photos, and a 7,000mAh battery for extended usage.

The 45W fast charger ensures quick top-ups, while the IP69 rating protects it from dust and water. The Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB RAM should deliver smooth day-to-day performance and light gaming.

Overall, the C85 Pro seems to combine power, design, and durability, making it one of Realme’s most exciting upcoming launches.

More details, including official pricing and availability, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.