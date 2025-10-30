Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyRealme C85 Pro Leaked In Full Glory, Video Leaks Purple Colourway, Triple Camera Setup

Realme C85 Pro Leaked In Full Glory, Video Leaks Purple Colourway, Triple Camera Setup

The Realme C85 Pro has just leaked online, showing a phone that combines power, design, and durability, all in an affordable package.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Realme is all set to expand its popular C series with a new phone called the Realme C85 Pro. Recent leaks have revealed a lot about the device, giving us a good idea of what to expect. The phone is said to come in black, green, and purple colours, with a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It could also feature an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. 

The launch seems near as early images and videos have started surfacing online.

Realme C85 Pro Leaked Photos & Video 

A hands-on video from a YouTube vlogger under the name LVN Rv shows the Realme C85 Pro in full view. The phone looks sleek with curved edges and a large display that stretches almost edge-to-edge. 

The video highlights a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, which means users can expect bright colours and sharp visuals even under sunlight. 

The phone is also shown to have a Snapdragon 685 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

While Realme hasn’t confirmed these details yet, the leak gives a clear idea of what the design and performance might look like. 

From what we’ve seen so far, Realme seems to be aiming for a phone that looks premium but stays affordable for everyday users.

Realme C85 Pro Expected Features 

According to leaks from XpertPick, the Realme C85 Pro could be one of the most feature-packed phones in its price range. It will reportedly include a 50MP main camera, ideal for crisp photos, and a 7,000mAh battery for extended usage. 

The 45W fast charger ensures quick top-ups, while the IP69 rating protects it from dust and water. The Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB RAM should deliver smooth day-to-day performance and light gaming. 

Overall, the C85 Pro seems to combine power, design, and durability, making it one of Realme’s most exciting upcoming launches. 

More details, including official pricing and availability, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget