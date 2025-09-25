Elon Musk Is Hiring For 'Macrohard': Everything You Need To Know About This New Venture

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyElon Musk Is Hiring For 'Macrohard': Everything You Need To Know About This New Venture

Elon Musk's new AI software company, Macrohard, is actively hiring. The venture is positioning itself as a direct competitor to Microsoft, and OpenAI.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Elon Musk is now making headlines for his new idea to compete with Microsoft. He is now starting a brand new company called ‘Macrohard’, and is urging people to join it. This company will focus on AI Software and is set to give direct competition to the tech giant Microsoft. With the name ‘Macrohard’, Musk is poking fun at Microsoft, but according to him, the idea is very serious. 

He further added that, unlike cars and rockets, which need big setups and factories, a software company can be completely built with AI itself. 

The Team And Early Plans

Yuhuai Wu, Co-founder of Musk’s xAI, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that they are building a team that will work on “computer control agents.” These agents will become part of Macrohard and also be used in Grok 5, which will be the next version of Musk’s chatbot. 

He further added that they are aiming for some big results by the end of this year. The job opening was posted on Greenhouse job portals with the starting salary of $180,000 going all the way to $440,000 USD. 


Musk Competing With Microsoft

Taking on Microsoft won’t be easy. Microsoft has created its monopoly with Windows and Office from the very first day and has been making billions of dollars every year. 

As Microsoft shook hands with OpenAI for a partnership, Musk sued these giants by claiming that OpenAI and Microsoft broke competition rules by making investment deals only if partners agreed not to work with rivals.

Though it will be hard to beat big players in the industry, Musk has previously aced tough industries with Tesla and SpaceX. Now, with Macrohard, Musk is trying to do the same for the AI software industry. 

If Musk’s plan succeeds, it could show a new way of building companies that won’t need human teams. It is also possible that it's just a marketing gimmick for which Musk is known. 

Nevertheless, it's just a matter of time to see if Musk is serious about this new idea or if it's just an empty promise.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk TECHNOLOGY
