Missed Diwali Sale? You Can Still Grab iPhone 16 For Nearly Rs 60,000 On Amazon; Here's How

Missed Diwali Sale? You Can Still Grab iPhone 16 For Nearly Rs 60,000 On Amazon; Here's How

Even after Diwali, Amazon continues to offer massive discounts on the iPhone 16. With bank and trade-in offers, you can grab the 128GB model for around Rs 61,150.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
iPhone 16 Price Drop: Diwali is over, but the deals on the iPhone 16 are still going strong. If you missed buying it during the Great Indian Festival sale, you don’t have to wait. Amazon is still offering discounts that bring the price down from the original launch cost. With bank offers and trade-in deals, you can get the iPhone 16 (128GB) for almost Rs 61,000. 

This is a great chance for anyone who wants a new iPhone without paying the full price.

iPhone 16 Price On Amazon After Diwali

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is listed on Amazon for Rs 66,900, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. If you use an HDFC Credit Card, you can get an instant discount that brings it down to around Rs 61,150.

Amazon also has exchange offers for old phones. If you trade in a high-end model like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can get up to Rs 45,900 off. Even if you have an older Android phone, you could get between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on its condition. So even after Diwali, you can save a lot and still get a new iPhone at a lower price.

iPhone 16 Specifications: What You Get

The iPhone 16 comes with Apple’s new A18 chip, which makes the phone faster and more energy-efficient. It also supports Apple Intelligence, a personal AI system that helps with writing, organising, and daily tasks while keeping your data private.

The phone has a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A new Camera Control button lets you quickly zoom or focus.

It runs on iOS 18, has 128GB storage, a 3,561 mAh battery that lasts a day, supports 5G, and works with MagSafe accessories. The design is slightly updated for a better grip, but it still looks like a classic iPhone.

Even though Diwali has passed, these offers make it a great time to buy the iPhone 16 and enjoy Apple’s latest features at a lower price.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
