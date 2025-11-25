Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oppo's Find X9 Ultra Leak Spilt The Beans On A Wild Camera Setup: Here's What's Coming

Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra Leak Spilt The Beans On A Wild Camera Setup: Here’s What’s Coming

Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra leak hints at a dramatic camera overhaul, exposing major upgrades and a mystery feature that could redefine its 2026 flagship lineup.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Oppo launched its Find X9 and Find X9 Pro last month, but there is still one more important phone coming: the Find X9 Ultra. This model will be Oppo’s main imaging flagship, which means its strongest feature will be the camera system. 

Many users are waiting to know exactly what upgrades Oppo is planning. Now, a new rumour from China, reported by GSMArena, gives us a clear idea about the camera setup and also shares details about another upcoming phone, the Find X9s.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Leaks Explained

According to the new rumour, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will come with a 200MP main camera that uses the Sony IMX09E sensor. This shows that Oppo is planning a major jump in image quality. 

The phone will also feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, powered by the Sony IMX09A sensor. These two cameras will be the highlight of the device.

But that’s not all. The leak also says the phone will have an ultrawide camera and another periscope telephoto camera for even more zoom power. This second periscope lens has not been detailed yet, but the rumour claims it will perform “very well”. 

What we don’t know is whether Oppo will reuse the 50MP 6x optical zoom camera from the Find X8 Ultra or introduce a new one. The Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in April, exactly one year after its predecessor.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Lineup Also Brings A Compact Model

Along with the Ultra model, Oppo is also preparing the Find X9s, which will be the company’s small-screen flagship. It will take the place of last year’s Find X8s. 

This phone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip, making it powerful despite its smaller size. 

It will offer a 6.3-inch display with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The biggest surprise is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which is huge for a compact flagship. The Find X9s is expected to launch in March. Both phones show that Oppo is preparing a strong lineup for early 2026.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
