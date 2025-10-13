Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyYour ChatGPT Conversations Are Finally Safe: OpenAI Won't Be Saving Deleted Chats Anymore

Your ChatGPT Conversations Are Finally Safe: OpenAI Won't Be Saving Deleted Chats Anymore

OpenAI can now delete most ChatGPT conversations after a court ruling, improving privacy for everyday users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI will no longer need to store every ChatGPT conversation users delete, following a new court ruling. Previously, a US federal judge had ordered OpenAI to save all chat logs to assist The New York Times in its copyright lawsuit back in 2023. The report claimed OpenAI used its articles without permission to train ChatGPT. OpenAI argued that storing all chats violated user privacy. 

With the latest decision, the company can now delete most chat data after September 26, except for a few flagged accounts still under investigation.

OpenAI ChatGPT Data Storage Policy Changes

Under the new ruling, OpenAI is no longer required to keep all chat logs indefinitely. Earlier, since May 2024, the company had to save every conversation to allow the New York Times to verify if its copyrighted material was used unfairly. 

OpenAI had argued that this was excessive and could threaten user privacy. Now, only certain accounts that the NYT flags will have their data stored while the investigation continues. 

All other users’ deleted chats will be removed as usual, giving OpenAI more flexibility in managing user information.

What This Means For ChatGPT Users

For regular ChatGPT users, this change means greater control over their conversations. 

Deleted messages will not be stored unnecessarily, improving privacy. OpenAI has stated that this only applies to new chats after September 26, 2025. 

The NYT can still request data from flagged accounts to continue its legal review, but the vast majority of users won’t be affected.

Privacy experts see this as a positive step for AI platforms, balancing compliance with legal investigations while protecting everyday users’ chat data from indefinite storage.

The ruling highlights the ongoing debate about AI, copyright, and privacy. OpenAI can now focus on managing chat data responsibly, while courts and publishers continue discussions about fair use. 

Users can expect their deleted conversations to actually remain private, and OpenAI is likely to update its policies to reflect this change, showing a commitment to both compliance and user trust.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
ChatGPT OpenAI Lawsuit TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget