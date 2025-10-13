Your ChatGPT Conversations Are Finally Safe: OpenAI Won't Be Saving Deleted Chats Anymore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI will no longer need to store every ChatGPT conversation users delete, following a new court ruling. Previously, a US federal judge had ordered OpenAI to save all chat logs to assist The New York Times in its copyright lawsuit back in 2023. The report claimed OpenAI used its articles without permission to train ChatGPT. OpenAI argued that storing all chats violated user privacy.

With the latest decision, the company can now delete most chat data after September 26, except for a few flagged accounts still under investigation.

OpenAI ChatGPT Data Storage Policy Changes

Under the new ruling, OpenAI is no longer required to keep all chat logs indefinitely. Earlier, since May 2024, the company had to save every conversation to allow the New York Times to verify if its copyrighted material was used unfairly.

OpenAI had argued that this was excessive and could threaten user privacy. Now, only certain accounts that the NYT flags will have their data stored while the investigation continues.

All other users’ deleted chats will be removed as usual, giving OpenAI more flexibility in managing user information.

What This Means For ChatGPT Users

For regular ChatGPT users, this change means greater control over their conversations.

Deleted messages will not be stored unnecessarily, improving privacy. OpenAI has stated that this only applies to new chats after September 26, 2025.

The NYT can still request data from flagged accounts to continue its legal review, but the vast majority of users won’t be affected.

Privacy experts see this as a positive step for AI platforms, balancing compliance with legal investigations while protecting everyday users’ chat data from indefinite storage.

The ruling highlights the ongoing debate about AI, copyright, and privacy. OpenAI can now focus on managing chat data responsibly, while courts and publishers continue discussions about fair use.

Users can expect their deleted conversations to actually remain private, and OpenAI is likely to update its policies to reflect this change, showing a commitment to both compliance and user trust.