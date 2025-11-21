Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyChatGPT’s New Group Chat Feature Is Finally Live For Everyone: Here’s How It Works

ChatGPT's New Group Chat Feature Is Finally Live For Everyone: Here's How It Works

OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT group chats worldwide, unlocking a new way to talk, plan, and collaborate. But the real twist is how it behaves.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
OpenAI has finally made group chats on ChatGPT available for everyone around the world. This feature was first launched on November 14, but only a few countries could use it in the beginning. Now, whether someone uses the free plan or a paid one, they can create a group chat and bring ChatGPT into the conversation whenever needed. 

Think of it like adding a super-smart helper to a group discussion. OpenAI says the early testing went well, so the company has now opened the doors for users across the globe.

ChatGPT’s Group Chats Now Open To Everyone 

OpenAI announced on X that group chats are now live for all logged-in users, whether they’re on Free, Go, Plus, or Pro plans. Earlier, only people in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan could try it. But now the curtain has been lifted for everyone.

Starting a group chat is simple. You just tap the small icon on the top-right of ChatGPT. Once you create the group, ChatGPT instantly generates a special link. You can share this link with anyone you want to invite. It’s as easy as passing a note in class.

People who join can chat with each other normally or tag ChatGPT for help. The AI also understands what’s happening in the conversation and can reply on its own when needed. You can react to messages, reply to a specific chat, and manage everything without any fuss. 

Every group you create shows up neatly in a new section on the side panel. And if you ever want to remove a group, just tap the three dots and delete it. No strings attached.

A Tool That Works Like a Smart Team Member

What makes this update interesting is how ChatGPT behaves inside the group. It doesn’t just sit quietly until someone calls it. 

It picks up clues, understands the flow, and jumps in when the moment is right, almost like having a teammate who never sleeps and never misses a beat.

This gives group chats a fresh twist. Instead of juggling information or waiting for someone to explain, ChatGPT can fill in blanks, solve doubts, or break things down instantly. 

With this global rollout, OpenAI is clearly betting big on making group conversations smarter, smoother, and a lot more fun.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
AI TECHNOLOGY
