Perplexity AI Tops Google Play & App Store, Surpasses ChatGPT And Gemini Globally

Perplexity AI, an Indian-founded platform, has topped both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, surpassing global AI apps like ChatGPT and Gemini. Founded by Aravind Srinivas from Tamil Nadu, the platform combines AI search, chat, and productivity tools in one place. Its rapid rise reflects growing interest in AI-powered knowledge apps, and it shows India’s increasing role in creating global tech solutions.

Srinivas also became India’s youngest billionaire according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore.

Perplexity AI Features & What It Does

Perplexity AI works as a combination of a search engine, a chatbot, and a research assistant.

Users can type questions and get answers in a conversational way while also accessing links, summaries, and research suggestions.

It blends search, chat, and productivity tools into one app. People use it for general knowledge, work research, and study purposes.

Perplexity is the number one app in Play Store in India across all categories. pic.twitter.com/TwTWk6SUqk — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 14, 2025

Its simple interface makes it easy to use even for those new to AI, and it has grown quickly in downloads due to its user-friendly design.

India’s Growing AI App Presence On App Stores

The success of Perplexity highlights India’s growing presence in AI and tech development. This isn’t the first time an Indian app has reached the top.

Messaging platform Arattai, developed by Zoho Corporation, recently climbed to #1 in the Social Networking category on the App Store.

The platform saw daily sign-ups increase dramatically from 3,000 to 350,000 in just three days. Such growth shows increasing demand for homegrown digital solutions and the potential of Indian startups to compete globally in AI and tech innovation.

Overall, Perplexity AI’s rise signals both the global interest in AI-powered knowledge tools and India’s expanding role in creating apps that appeal to users worldwide.

The combination of local entrepreneurship and advanced AI capabilities is shaping a new era for Indian tech in global markets.