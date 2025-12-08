Krafton Drops 59 Official BGMI Redeem Codes: Grab Premium Rewards Before They Vanish
Krafton has dropped 59 fresh BGMI redeem codes, offering free skins, outfits and weapon upgrades. These limited-use codes are strictly first-come, first-served and expire on 28 February 2026.
Krafton India is back again with another big rollout of 59 official Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes. These new codes are giving players a fresh chance to unlock premium in-game rewards like exclusive skins, outfits and weapon enhancements.
The BGMI community is already very excited because the last drops were a huge success. All these redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be used only on BGMI’s official channels. If you love free rewards, this is the best time to grab them before they expire.
Check Out All The Working BGMI Redeem Codes
Here are the new BGMI redeem codes shared officially by Krafton India:
- HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX
- HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88
- HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM
- HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M
- HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D
- HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6
- HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ
- HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C
- HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7
- HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F
- HFZMZUU63TJHVM38
- HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X
- HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J
- HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5
- HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE
- HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW
- HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V
- HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J
- HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM
- HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE
- HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN
- HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF
- HFZBDZN559H88R9P
- HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT
- HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG
- HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF
- HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA
- HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6
- HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3
- HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW
- HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM
- HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB
- HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE
- HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA
- HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP
- HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5
- HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX
- HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7
- HFZBTZV3JN87XK89
- HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R
- HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF
- HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ
- HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7
- HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949
- HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5
- HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ
- HFZCGZRRHXND76M6
- HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE
- HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3
- HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K
- HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX
- HFZCLZVD745NR3UN
- HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A
- HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J
- HFZCOZ78REK769TW
- HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT
- HFZCQZMBST773VJK
- HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC
- HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR
How To Redeem BGMI Redeem Codes
Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:
- Visit the Redeem section on the BGMI official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter Character ID
- Enter the Redemption Code
- Enter verification / Captcha code: A message will show “Code redeemed successfully”
- The reward will arrive through in-game mail
BGMI Redeem Code Rules You Must Know
- Only 10 users can redeem each code (first-come first first-served)
- A user cannot redeem the same code twice
- Claim rewards from in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail expires
- If you are among the first 10 users, it will show “Code redeemed successfully”; otherwise “, Code expired”
- Each account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes do not work on guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving in-game mail
Do not wait too long, redeem your BGMI codes today to unlock epic rewards before they disappear for every player permanently.