Krafton Drops 59 Official BGMI Redeem Codes: Grab Premium Rewards Before They Vanish

Krafton India is back again with another big rollout of 59 official Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes. These new codes are giving players a fresh chance to unlock premium in-game rewards like exclusive skins, outfits and weapon enhancements.

The BGMI community is already very excited because the last drops were a huge success. All these redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be used only on BGMI’s official channels. If you love free rewards, this is the best time to grab them before they expire.

Check Out All The Working BGMI Redeem Codes

Here are the new BGMI redeem codes shared officially by Krafton India:

HFZCZJKKR3EWH5UX

HFZDZ7CDK8J3WS88

HFZEZQNV3SHCTCFM



HFZFZUVGCJ3JTA5M



HFZGZNB54HFQGM6D



HFZHZCVSCNGGHFU6



HFZIZH5U3WPNNPEJ



HFZJZ7QPCHUNH93C



HFZKZHDRAWA7KJM7

HFZLZXKHDN3QNS5F



HFZMZUU63TJHVM38



HFZNZ7D5UAEMRK7X



HFZOZBJC8GX3AQ4J



HFZPZDWFTBUGCMB5



HFZQZ9GEHVMFJAPE



HFZRZNAEK8HRVGQW



HFZVZ8CEN8G9EB9V



HFZTZGS6VFCTJ45J



HFZUZS8SRAB5KJVM



HFZBAZDMRCCNDBFE



HFZBBZ643FG3AQFN



HFZBCZJR8UVWAXKF



HFZBDZN559H88R9P



HFZBEZU4M7SPJPAT



HFZBFZGTWXK9DPVG



HFZBGZNUEDUGW3HF



HFZBHZPCMCMG37WA



HFZBIZGADPEAVRE6



HFZBJZCE95JUU5P3



HFZBKZBU7TW5XHVW



HFZBLZFD96JDUKWM



HFZBMZ7USFRN5PFB



HFZBNZE6UPHNE9BE



HFZBOZ43JDFM69BA



HFZBPZHWS7UM5HPP



HFZBQZ6R7UKPNUP5



HFZBRZXBMPPJXDMX



HFZBVZKWG7KP4XX7



HFZBTZV3JN87XK89



HFZBUZQJA7X57N8R



HFZCAZUSQQQ4GBGF



HFZCBZHKUTN3DNRJ



HFZCCZJ9QNRRKJV7



HFZCDZDJQ9U4P949



HFZCEZNJF3QHASS5



HFZCFZWEQA5X4UBQ



HFZCGZRRHXND76M6



HFZCHZMMGHB8AUBE



HFZCIZBUGK6AN4M3



HFZCJZX6C3PSR63K



HFZCKZ9HD96AEFPX



HFZCLZVD745NR3UN



HFZCMZVT8C4JDX3A



HFZCNZX7J8AMEB7J



HFZCOZ78REK769TW



HFZCPZKHSF88JUDT



HFZCQZMBST773VJK



HFZCRZP5G5VP6XVC



HFZCVZRKAVQ9JRUR

How To Redeem BGMI Redeem Codes

Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:

Visit the Redeem section on the BGMI official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter Character ID Enter the Redemption Code Enter verification / Captcha code: A message will show “Code redeemed successfully” The reward will arrive through in-game mail

BGMI Redeem Code Rules You Must Know

Only 10 users can redeem each code (first-come first first-served)



A user cannot redeem the same code twice



Claim rewards from in-game mail within 7 days, or the mail expires



If you are among the first 10 users, it will show “Code redeemed successfully”; otherwise “, Code expired”



Each account can redeem only one code per day



Redeem codes do not work on guest accounts



Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving in-game mail

Do not wait too long, redeem your BGMI codes today to unlock epic rewards before they disappear for every player permanently.