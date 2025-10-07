OnePlus 15 & Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Leaked: What To Expect

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyOnePlus 15 & Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Leaked: What To Expect

OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro camera details leak online. Realme improves zoom, OnePlus balances main and ultrawide shots for photography fans.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leaks from China have revealed the camera details of the upcoming OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro. Both phones are expected to launch in China later this month. People are curious about their cameras because Realme phones usually did not focus much on cameras before. According to leaks, both phones will have strong main cameras, but their telephoto and ultrawide cameras are different. This means each phone will have its own advantages. 

Fans are looking forward to seeing the final pictures and camera performance.

OnePlus 15 Camera Details Leak

The OnePlus 15 camera details leak shows that the main camera will use a 1/1.5-inch Sony Lytia LYT-700 sensor. 

The telephoto camera is smaller, with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. The ultrawide camera will be 50 MP with the Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor. 

Compared to the previous OnePlus phones, the main camera is slightly smaller, and the zoom camera is smaller than the OnePlus 13. 

The phone may also have a “1.5K” display instead of QHD+, which could make photos on the screen look less sharp.

Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Leak

The Realme GT 8 Pro camera details leak shows it will have the same main camera as the OnePlus 15, with the 1/1.5-inch Sony Lytia LYT-700 sensor. 

The telephoto camera will be bigger and better, with a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP5 sensor (1/1.56-inch). This means the Realme GT 8 Pro will take better zoom photos than the OnePlus 15 and also better than the GT 7 Pro. 

The ultrawide camera will be good too. Overall, the Realme phone looks stronger for zoom shots, while OnePlus focuses on balanced pictures.

Both phones look interesting for people who like photography. OnePlus gives an all-around camera experience, while Realme focuses on zoom and detailed shots. 

These leaks show what we can expect, though the final camera setup may change when the phones launch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Realme OnePlus TECHNOLOGY
