Is Your OnePlus Getting OxygenOS 16? See The Full List Of Eligible Devices & Rollout Details

HomeTechnologyIs Your OnePlus Getting OxygenOS 16? See The Full List Of Eligible Devices & Rollout Details

OnePlus will roll out OxygenOS 16 starting October 16 in India. Check if your OnePlus phone is eligible for the Android 16-powered update.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
OxygenOS 16 Update: OnePlus has confirmed that the OxygenOS 16 update will launch in India this month, bringing new AI features and performance improvements to its devices. While the company hasn’t shared full details about the features or the complete rollout schedule, a post on the OnePlus community has now listed the phones likely to receive the Android 16-powered update. 

The new UI is expected to improve the overall user experience, including smoother performance, better battery management, smarter AI functions, and enhanced personalisation for compatible devices.

OnePlus Devices Expected To Get OxygenOS 16

  • OnePlus 13
  • OnePlus 13R
  • OnePlus 13S
  • OnePlus Open
  • OnePlus 12
  • OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 11
  • OnePlus 11R
  • OnePlus Nord 5
  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord 3
  • OnePlus Nord CE5
  • OnePlus Nord CE4
  • OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite
  • OnePlus Pad 3
  • OnePlus Pad Lite
  • OnePlus Pad 2
  • OnePlus Pad

It is important to note that for some older devices, this will be their last software update. The Nord CE4 and Nord CE4 Lite will receive OxygenOS 16 as their final update, following the two years of updates promised at launch. 

Similarly, the Nord 3 will get its last update, completing three years of support.

OxygenOS 16 Rollout Timeline

The update will officially launch in India on 16 October, but not all devices will receive it on the same day. The latest OnePlus 13 series: OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13S, will likely get it first. 

Older flagship models and mid-range devices, including the Nord series, are expected to receive the update gradually over the following weeks. 

Users are advised to watch for the notification on their phones, ensure enough storage space and battery life, and back up important data before installing the update to prevent issues.

OxygenOS 16 is expected to make the OnePlus user interface more intuitive, add smoother animations, improve notifications, and provide smarter AI tools for everyday tasks. 

It should enhance the overall device experience, making older phones feel more modern and responsive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
OnePlus TECHNOLOGY OxygenOS 16 Oxygenos 16 Eligible Device List
