Nothing Ear (3) With Voice-Boosting Super Mic Launched: Check Out If It's Coming To India

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)

Nothing Ear (3): Nothing has unveiled its newest true wireless earbuds, the Ear (3), with a focus on both design innovation and advanced audio features. The device debuts a first-of-its-kind Super Mic system inside the charging case while evolving the brand’s transparent design with polished metal elements.

Nothing Ear (3) Price, India Launch

The earbuds are priced at £179 / $179 / €179 (around Rs 15,700).

Global pre-orders opened on September 18, 2025, with sales commencing on September 25 in select markets. An India release has been confirmed, though local pricing and launch details are expected later.

Super Mic for Clearer Conversations

The most eye-catching addition is the Super Mic, built into the case, which relies on dual microphones and ambient-filtering technology to cut through background noise of up to 95 dB. With the TALK button, users can hold conversations in loud surroundings or record voice notes that sync with Nothing’s Essential Space app for transcription.

Each bud comes equipped with three directional microphones and a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit (VPU). This picks up vibrations from the jaw and ear canal, while an AI-trained noise cancellation engine, built on 20 million hours of audio, enhances clarity. Wind reduction has also been improved, lowering interference by more than 25 dB.

Ear (3) supports real-time adaptive noise cancellation up to 45 dB, adjusting every 600 milliseconds to match the environment. An upgraded 12 mm dynamic driver with a patterned diaphragm expands the radiating area by 20 per cent, resulting in stronger bass (4–6 dB) and brighter treble (up to 4 dB). This promises a more immersive soundstage than earlier models.

Design, Battery and Connectivity

Nothing has, for the first time, introduced metal into its transparent design language. The charging case uses 100 per cent recycled aluminium, shaped through 27 precision steps and fused with nano injection moulding. Inside the earbuds, a 0.35 mm custom Metal-Insulator-Metal antenna strengthens connection stability.

Battery performance has been enhanced, with up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and 38 hours with the case. A 10-minute USB-C charge delivers another 10 hours, and wireless charging is supported. Connectivity highlights include Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, ultra-low latency below 120 ms for gaming, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
