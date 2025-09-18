Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyChatGPT Vs Gemini: Which AI Creates Better Images? Here’s The Answer

ChatGPT Vs Gemini: Which AI Creates Better Images? Here’s The Answer

Want to know which AI is best for creating viral images? We put them to the test on speed and quality, and the results will surprise you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:53 PM (IST)

AI images are everywhere right now, and almost everyone is trying them out. But the big question is: which one is better for creating images: ChatGPT or Gemini? We tested both to find out. Gemini recently launched a feature called Nano Banana that is made only for image generation, while ChatGPT merged everything into its single GPT-5.0 model. So, we put them head-to-head.

ChatGPT Vs Gemini: How We Tested Both AIs

To make the test fair, we used the same photo and prompt for both Gemini and ChatGPT. The idea was to see how each tool handles speed, quality, and accuracy.

Here’s the exact prompt we used:

“Keep my face exactly as in the uploaded photo. Dress me in a traditional Navratri Garba outfit - colourful chaniya choli with mirror work and embroidery, dupatta draped over the shoulder. Add oxidised silver jewellery (necklace, earrings, bangles, maang tikka). Small bindi on forehead. Style my hair in a festive braid. 

Background: Navratri Garba night with lights and people dancing. 

Lighting: warm, festive lights, realistic photo. 

Mood: joyful, energetic, celebratory.”

Here's what Gemini gave us: 

ChatGPT Vs Gemini: Which AI Creates Better Images? Here’s The Answer

Here's what ChatGPT gave us: 

ChatGPT Vs Gemini: Which AI Creates Better Images? Here’s The Answer

When we compared results, the difference was clear. Gemini took only about 20 seconds to finish the image, while ChatGPT took around a full minute. That may not sound like much, but when you are experimenting with many prompts, the wait feels long.

The Final Results: Who Won?

The biggest surprise was in quality. Gemini focused more on keeping the real facial features, making the images look natural. ChatGPT, on the other hand, sometimes changed facial details and gave a slightly artificial look.

So, which one should you choose? If speed and natural results are important, Gemini clearly takes the lead. ChatGPT can still create detailed outputs, but when it comes to photo generation alone, Gemini seems to win this round in both time and quality.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget