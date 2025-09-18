ChatGPT Vs Gemini: Which AI Creates Better Images? Here’s The Answer

AI images are everywhere right now, and almost everyone is trying them out. But the big question is: which one is better for creating images: ChatGPT or Gemini? We tested both to find out. Gemini recently launched a feature called Nano Banana that is made only for image generation, while ChatGPT merged everything into its single GPT-5.0 model. So, we put them head-to-head.

ChatGPT Vs Gemini: How We Tested Both AIs

To make the test fair, we used the same photo and prompt for both Gemini and ChatGPT. The idea was to see how each tool handles speed, quality, and accuracy.

Here’s the exact prompt we used:

“Keep my face exactly as in the uploaded photo. Dress me in a traditional Navratri Garba outfit - colourful chaniya choli with mirror work and embroidery, dupatta draped over the shoulder. Add oxidised silver jewellery (necklace, earrings, bangles, maang tikka). Small bindi on forehead. Style my hair in a festive braid.

Background: Navratri Garba night with lights and people dancing.

Lighting: warm, festive lights, realistic photo.

Mood: joyful, energetic, celebratory.”

Here's what Gemini gave us:







Here's what ChatGPT gave us:

When we compared results, the difference was clear. Gemini took only about 20 seconds to finish the image, while ChatGPT took around a full minute. That may not sound like much, but when you are experimenting with many prompts, the wait feels long.

The Final Results: Who Won?

The biggest surprise was in quality. Gemini focused more on keeping the real facial features, making the images look natural. ChatGPT, on the other hand, sometimes changed facial details and gave a slightly artificial look.

So, which one should you choose? If speed and natural results are important, Gemini clearly takes the lead. ChatGPT can still create detailed outputs, but when it comes to photo generation alone, Gemini seems to win this round in both time and quality.