HomeTechnologyNORAD Santa Tracker Live: Santa Claus And His Reindeers Set Off! When Will He Come To India? Track Here

NORAD Santa Tracker Live: NORAD, since 1955, tracks Santa's progress, a tradition born from a misprinted phone number. Millions worldwide follow Santa's journey via NORAD and Google trackers, eagerly anticipating his arrival.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:03 PM (IST)

NORAD Santa Tracker Live: Santa Claus and his reindeer have officially taken off for the most anticipated night of the year, beginning their whirlwind journey that will see billions of gifts delivered across the globe in under 24 hours. After weeks of preparation at his North Pole workshop, Father Christmas has set out westward, launching a carefully timed route that spans multiple continents.

His journey will first take him across the South Pacific before sweeping through Asia, then onward to Africa and Europe, before crossing the Atlantic to complete his Christmas Eve mission in the Americas.

A Christmas Eve Tradition Since 1955

Every year on Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, better known as NORAD, delights children and families by offering real-time updates on Santa’s sleigh as it travels through the skies. What began as a happy accident has since become a cherished global tradition.

The custom dates back to 1955, when a misprinted phone number in a department store advertisement led a child to call a Colorado military command centre, hoping to speak with Santa Claus. Instead of turning the child away, the officer on duty played along, and the NORAD Santa Tracker was born.

Millions Follow Santa’s Journey Worldwide

Today, the tradition has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. Each year, at least 100,000 children call NORAD to ask where Santa is, while millions more track his progress online in nine different languages as he flies along the Earth’s meridians.

Families can follow Santa’s route in several ways this Christmas Eve, including through the official NORAD Santa Tracker website and the Google Santa Tracker, both of which provide live updates, festive visuals and interactive features as Santa and his reindeer make their way closer to India.

As midnight approaches and excitement builds, one question remains on every child’s mind: how close is Santa now?

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
