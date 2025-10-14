Noise has launched its new over-ear headphones, the Master Buds Max, featuring Sound by Bose technology. These headphones are designed to provide clear sound, active noise cancellation, and long battery life for everyday use. They include features like adaptive sound settings, a lightweight build, and multiple listening modes.

Noise first introduced its Bose-powered audio experience with the Master Buds TWS earphones, priced at Rs 5,498. Now, the same technology has been extended to its new over-ear headphones, bringing a similar sound experience in a different form.

The Master Buds Max aims to deliver a standard audio experience for work, travel, or leisure, focusing on comfort, usability, and consistent performance across different environments.

Noise Master Buds Max Price

The headphones will be available from October 14, at a launch price of Rs 9,999. They can be bought online through Gonoise.com and Amazon and offline via stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Pre-booking is already open on the official website. The headphones are offered in three colours: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver.

This makes them accessible to users looking for a standard over-ear headphone experience with basic premium features like noise cancellation and long battery life.

Noise Master Buds Max Specifications

The headphones include Sound by Bose technology with a 40mm driver and LHDC 5.0 codec.

They cover a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. There are five microphones for calls, and active noise cancellation reduces up to 40 dB.

Users can switch between ANC On, ANC Off, Adaptive ANC, and Transparency Mode. The headphones weigh 262 grams and have soft ear cushions for comfort.

Battery life is up to 60 hours, with a 10-minute quick charge giving 10 hours of playback. The headphones also support dual-device pairing and can be managed using the Noise app.

These headphones are made for users who want reliable sound quality for music, calls, or media consumption.

They are suitable for home, office, commuting, or travel and include features that make day-to-day use simple, such as easy controls, adjustable sound settings, and basic compatibility with most devices.