Nepal Bans 26 Social Media Apps Including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram. Here's Why

HomeTechnologyNepal Bans 26 Social Media Apps Including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram. Here's Why

Nepal has blocked 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, after they failed to register with the government within a court-mandated deadline.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a sweeping move, Nepal has ordered internet service providers to block access to 26 of the world’s most popular social media and messaging platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Reddit, WhatsApp, and Snapchat. The ban follows a government-mandated registration deadline that none of the companies met.

The decision comes on the heels of a Supreme Court directive issued in a contempt of court case, which required both domestic and foreign-origin online platforms to register with authorities before operating in Nepal. The court also called for stricter monitoring of unwanted or harmful content online.

A notice from Nepal’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology explained the order:

“The Honourable Supreme Court, in Contempt Case No. 080-8-0012, has directed the Government of Nepal to ensure that all domestic or foreign-origin social media platforms register with the relevant authorities before operation and comply with monitoring requirements. In line with the Council of Ministers’ decision dated 2082.05.09, the Ministry issued a public notice on 2082.05.12, giving platforms seven days to register under the ‘Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2080.’ Platforms failing to comply will be blocked, but access will be restored immediately once registration is completed.”

The Legal Background

This move stems from multiple petitions filed since 2020 that raised concerns over unlicensed platforms broadcasting content and advertisements in Nepal. According to the Social Media Directive, platforms must register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, appoint a local contact person and compliance officer, and implement mechanisms to address complaints from Nepali users.

What’s Blocked and What Remains Accessible

Blocked Platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Reddit, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Rumble, Line, Imo, Jalo, Sol, Hamro Patro, Mi Video, Mi Vike3

Still Operational: TikTok, Viber, Wetalk, Nimbuzz (registered), Telegram, Global Diary (registration in process)

Government’s Position vs. Critics

Nepal’s Communications Minister, Prithvi Subba Gurung, emphasized that the government repeatedly requested social media companies to register, but the requests went unheeded. Gurung assured that services would be restored once registration procedures are completed.

However, rights groups and press freedom advocates have criticized the ban. Organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists and Access Now have warned that the move amounts to broad censorship and poses a serious threat to freedom of expression.

Complicating matters further, Nepal’s parliament is debating a proposed social media bill that could impose fines and jail terms for content deemed against “national interest,” prompting further criticism from civil society groups concerned about overreach and suppression of free speech.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Nepal Social Media Ban Facebook Blocked In Nepal Instagram Ban Nepal YouTube Ban Nepal WhatsApp Blocked Nepal X Twitter Ban Nepal LinkedIn Blocked Nepal Supreme Court Directive Nepal Online Platforms Registration Nepal Freedom Of Expression Nepal
