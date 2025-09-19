Navratri Couple Prompt For Gemini: How To Create Stunning AI Garba Pictures This Durga Puja

Navratri Couple Prompt For Gemini: If you want to see how you and your partner will look doing Garba this Navratri but can’t actually go to the celebrations, don’t worry, as Google Gemini has got your back! With a few photos and a simple prompt, you can create stunning AI couple portraits that capture the festive vibe, colourful traditional outfits, and the energy of the dance floor. It’s free, quick, and super easy to do.

What Is Nano Banana & Why It’s Popular

Google has a new AI image tool called ‘Nano Banana’. It can create amazing pictures, like couple portraits or bringing your loved ones into a photo.

It’s getting popular because it’s free, easy, and really fast. The best part? You don’t need any editing skills or money to make beautiful pictures.

How to Make Your AI Navratri Couple Portrait

Step 1: Open Google Gemini



Go to the ‘Tools’ section and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload Your Photo



Choose a photo of you and your partner (together) that you want in the festive portrait.

Step 3: Copy the Prompt



Use this prompt to get that Garba magic:

Prompt 1:

"Create a Bollywood retro Garba aesthetic, grainy vintage with cinematic lighting. The couple stands mid-Garba pose, the girl in a red traditional chaniya choli with intricate embroidery, the dupatta flowing with movement. Her wavy curls frame her face, a flower tucked in. The guy in a white kurta with a red jacket, holding dandiya sticks loosely while one hand rests on her waist. They lean into each other, romantic tension in their gaze. Behind them, a wall lit with warm golden fairy lights, deep shadows adding drama, moody Pinterest-style romance, nostalgic Bollywood vibe"

Prompt 2:

“Retro Bollywood-inspired Garba romance, cinematic and aesthetic, grainy yet bright. Girl in flowing red and gold lenenge choli with mirepowork, deipatta lifted in the wind, wavy, hairy with a flower pinned in. Guy in white kurta with Chinese collar and omate jacket, dandiya sticks in hand. They pause mid-dance, his hand around her waist, her hand on his chest, faces inches apart. Warm golden glow from festival lanterns, blurred crowd in the background, deep dramatic shadows, nostalgic retro vibe. enchanting Pinterest-style Cinematic scene. Don't forget to add a smile on our faces.”

Step 4: Paste the Prompt



Insert the prompt into Gemini’s text box.

Step 5: Generate the Image



Click ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds for Gemini to create your festive AI couple portrait.

Step 6: Review and Save



Check your portrait. You can save it, share it on Instagram, or even use it as your profile picture. If you don’t like the result, try changing photos.

Step 7: Experiment (Optional)



Try changing poses, outfit colours, or background elements to create multiple versions and pick your favourite.

Tip: Always respect privacy, only use your own or your partner’s photos.