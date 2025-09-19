Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNavratri Couple Prompt For Gemini: How To Create Stunning AI Garba Pictures This Durga Puja

Navratri Couple Prompt For Gemini: How To Create Stunning AI Garba Pictures This Durga Puja

Can’t attend garba this Navratri or Durgapuja? Use our prompt to create stunning AI couple portraits on Google Gemini’s Nano Banana.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:26 PM (IST)

Navratri Couple Prompt For Gemini: If you want to see how you and your partner will look doing Garba this Navratri but can’t actually go to the celebrations, don’t worry, as Google Gemini has got your back! With a few photos and a simple prompt, you can create stunning AI couple portraits that capture the festive vibe, colourful traditional outfits, and the energy of the dance floor. It’s free, quick, and super easy to do.

What Is Nano Banana & Why It’s Popular

Google has a new AI image tool called ‘Nano Banana’. It can create amazing pictures, like couple portraits or bringing your loved ones into a photo.

It’s getting popular because it’s free, easy, and really fast. The best part? You don’t need any editing skills or money to make beautiful pictures.

How to Make Your AI Navratri Couple Portrait

Step 1: Open Google Gemini

Go to the ‘Tools’ section and click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload Your Photo

Choose a photo of you and your partner (together) that you want in the festive portrait.

Step 3: Copy the Prompt

Use this prompt to get that Garba magic:

Prompt 1:

"Create a Bollywood retro Garba aesthetic, grainy vintage with cinematic lighting. The couple stands mid-Garba pose, the girl in a red traditional chaniya choli with intricate embroidery, the dupatta flowing with movement. Her wavy curls frame her face, a flower tucked in. The guy in a white kurta with a red jacket, holding dandiya sticks loosely while one hand rests on her waist. They lean into each other, romantic tension in their gaze. Behind them, a wall lit with warm golden fairy lights, deep shadows adding drama, moody Pinterest-style romance, nostalgic Bollywood vibe"

Prompt 2:

“Retro Bollywood-inspired Garba romance, cinematic and aesthetic, grainy yet bright. Girl in flowing red and gold lenenge choli with mirepowork, deipatta lifted in the wind, wavy, hairy with a flower pinned in. Guy in white kurta with Chinese collar and omate jacket, dandiya sticks in hand. They pause mid-dance, his hand around her waist, her hand on his chest, faces inches apart. Warm golden glow from festival lanterns, blurred crowd in the background, deep dramatic shadows, nostalgic retro vibe. enchanting Pinterest-style Cinematic scene. Don't forget to add a smile on our faces.”

Step 4: Paste the Prompt

Insert the prompt into Gemini’s text box.

Step 5: Generate the Image

Click ‘Generate’ and wait a few seconds for Gemini to create your festive AI couple portrait.

Step 6: Review and Save

Check your portrait. You can save it, share it on Instagram, or even use it as your profile picture. If you don’t like the result, try changing photos.

Step 7: Experiment (Optional)

Try changing poses, outfit colours, or background elements to create multiple versions and pick your favourite.

Tip: Always respect privacy, only use your own or your partner’s photos.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tehchnology
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget