Gemini AI Prompt: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Create Cinematic Couple Photo

Gemini Couple Photo: If you scroll through Instagram reels regularly, there's no chance you haven't seen the new AI photo trend. This new image generation streak doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. The most popular among these is the new cinematic couple photo generation. It might look complex, but all you need are photos and a good prompt. The best part? It's entirely free to use, easy to make, and quick.

With tools like Google’s Gemini, creating trendy AI pictures has never been easier. Here’s how this viral feature, called Nano Banana, actually works.

What Is Nano Banana And Why It’s Famous

Gemini introduced its new image generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’. It quickly got famous as it is very easy to use and gives great results in mere seconds. You don’t need to be a designer or pay for premium apps. With just a photo and a prompt, Gemini can generate stylish AI pictures that will leave you in awe. People are making cinematic AI photos of themselves, celebrities, and even pets.

The feature gives a retro, natural look that feels like a candid moment, which explains why it’s gone viral so quickly.

How To Make A Cinematic Couple Portrait By AI

Follow these easy steps to try it out yourself:

Open Gemini

Go to Tools and select ‘Create Images’.



Upload a photo

Pick a picture of yourself, your partner, or even a celebrity.



Copy the prompt

Paste the text provided to get a cinematic couple portrait.

“A cinematic portrait of a man and woman standing side by side indoors, against a plain beige wall during golden hour sunlight. The woman on the left has medium-length wavy black hair, wearing a loose bright red shirt, softly smiling. The man on the right has medium-length curly black hair, wearing an off-white shirt slightly unbuttoned, holding a white lily flower. Warm sunlight casts dramatic diagonal shadows across the wall and their faces, creating a nostalgic and intimate mood. High detail, natural colours, soft shadows, cinematic lighting, vintage aesthetic. I want the same face as I uploaded, no alteration, 100 percent same”

Paste into Gemini

Drop the prompt into the box.

Generate the image

Click Generate and wait a few seconds.

Check the result

Save or share your new cinematic couple picture.



Try again (optional)

Use new photos or tweak the prompt for different results.

AI images are fun to make, but remember: always use your own pictures or get consent. Using someone’s photo without permission can violate their privacy, so enjoy this trend responsibly.