Reliance And Meta Join Hands To Bring Advanced AI To India's Enterprises: Here's What You Need To Know

Reliance And Meta Join Hands To Bring Advanced AI To India’s Enterprises: Here’s What You Need To Know

Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg are teaming up in India to make enterprise AI accessible to companies across sectors like energy, telecom, retail, and media.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Reliance Industries has joined hands with Meta to create a new company, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), with an initial investment of Rs 855 crore. The joint venture aims to develop and provide enterprise AI solutions for businesses in India and some international markets. Reliance holds a 70% stake, while Meta owns 30%. 

The partnership will focus on open-source AI models combined with Reliance’s industry expertise in energy, retail, telecom, media, and manufacturing. No government approvals were needed for the new venture.

Reliance-Meta Joint Venture For Enterprise AI In India

The new venture, REIL, is a subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence Limited, which is itself a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Meta Platforms. 

Reliance has invested Rs 2 crore, while Meta’s Facebook Overseas owns 30% of the company. REIL will work on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise AI services to Indian businesses. 

The goal is to offer advanced AI tools that help companies improve efficiency, productivity, and creativity across sectors. The partnership was first announced at Reliance’s AGM in August 2025.

The collaboration comes at a time when India and the US are navigating trade tensions, while the Indian government promotes ‘Made-in-India’ digital solutions.

with over a billion internet users, India has become a key market for US tech companies like Meta, providing a major growth opportunity for enterprise-focused AI solutions. 

Both Reliance and Meta aim to make AI accessible to more businesses and help India adopt advanced technologies at scale.

AI & Open-Source Tools To Boost Indian Businesses

Mukesh Ambani said the joint venture will combine open-source AI models with Reliance’s knowledge in multiple industries to deliver enterprise-ready AI solutions. 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg added that this partnership could help empower people and companies with new AI tools, eventually advancing toward superintelligence. 

REIL will also complement Reliance’s existing AI initiatives, including its partnership with Google to build an AI cloud infrastructure in India, starting with a major data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The new REIL venture marks a major step in bringing enterprise AI solutions to India, combining global technology expertise with local industry knowledge to transform how businesses operate.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
