Want to make your reels usable for more people? Meta now lets creators translate, dub, and lip sync reels between Hindi and English on Instagram and Facebook. This short how-to shows the exact steps creators and viewers need. First, check if your account can use Meta AI translations. Then open your reel, choose translate or dub, pick Hindi or English, turn on lip sync if you want, preview the result, and publish. Viewers can also turn translations on or off in settings.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the new feature, and tried it himself. Follow these steps to translate, and dub reels on Instagram, and Facebook.

How To Translate Reels On Instagram & Facebook

Step 1: Check eligibility. You need a public Instagram account or a Facebook creator account with at least 1,000 followers in supported countries. Make sure Meta AI is available where you are.

Step 2: Open the reel you want to translate or record a new reel in the Instagram or Facebook app.

Step 3: Tap the three-dot menu on the reel. Choose “Translate” or “Translations with Meta AI.”

Step 4: Pick the target language, English if the reel is in Hindi, or Hindi if it is in English.

Step 5: Choose text captions or audio dub. Captions add translated text. Audio dub creates spoken translation.

Step 6: Wait while Meta AI processes the reel, then preview the result.

How To Dub & Lip Sync Reels With Meta AI

Step 1: From the preview screen, tap “Dub” or “Enable Audio Dub.” Turn on “Lip Sync” if you want the speech to match mouth movements.

Step 2: Adjust the audio volume and decide whether to keep the original audio on or muted.

Step 3: Re-preview the reel. If the timing or words feel off, redo the translation or edit the original and try again.

Step 4: Publish the reel. The reel will show a label that says “Translated with Meta AI.”

Step 5: As a viewer, open the three-dot menu, go to Audio & Language, and select “Don’t translate” to see the original.

Step 6: Manage language preferences in your Instagram or Facebook settings to choose which translated languages you prefer.

That is all. Use these steps to translate, dub, and lip sync reels between Hindi and English, and always preview translations before posting so your message stays clear.