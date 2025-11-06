Moto G67 Power 5G Vs Moto G86: Which One Is Bang For Your Buck? Full Comparison Here

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Choosing a new phone can feel confusing, especially when two models look very similar on paper. The Motorola G67 Power 5G and Motorola G86 are close in terms of camera, display refresh rate, and overall look, but they are made for slightly different types of users. The Moto G67 Power 5G is built for long battery life and power users who want to charge less often.

The Moto G86, on the other hand, focuses more on display sharpness and everyday comfort. Here’s a simple, side-by-side comparison to help you decide.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Display

The Motorola G67 Power 5G comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola G86 has a 6.67-inch display, but the resolution is higher at 1220x2712 pixels, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

So, both phones feel smooth when scrolling and using apps, but the G86 stands out with a sharper and clearer display compared to the G67 Power 5G.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Price in India

The Motorola G67 Power 5G is priced at Rs 15,999. The Motorola G86 is priced at Rs 16,890.

The difference is small, so the choice mainly depends on whether you want a bigger battery (G67) or a sharper display (G86).

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Camera

Both phones share the same camera setup:

Rear Camera: 50MP+8MP

Front Camera: 32MP

This means the photo quality is expected to be very similar on both phones, whether you are taking regular shots, wide-angle photos, or selfies. Neither phone has a camera advantage over the other based on the specs provided.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Processor

Motorola G67 Power 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (octa-core)

Motorola G86: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (octa-core)

Both processors are octa-core and are made to handle daily apps smoothly. The difference here is mainly the brand of chip, not performance, and there is no major performance difference provided in the given details.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Battery & Charging

The Motorola G67 Power 5G features a 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which means much longer battery life.

The Motorola G86 has a 5200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

So, if battery backup is your priority, the G67 Power 5G clearly offers more hours of use.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Launch Date

Motorola G86: Launched on 7 July 2025.

Motorola G67 Power 5G: Will launch on 12 November.

If you want longer battery life, choose the Motorola G67 Power 5G. If you want a sharper display, you can go for the Motorola G86.