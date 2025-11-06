Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMoto G67 Power 5G Vs Moto G86: Which One Is Bang For Your Buck? Full Comparison Here

Moto G67 Power 5G Vs Moto G86: Which One Is Bang For Your Buck? Full Comparison Here

Both phones look similar on paper, but the Moto G67 Power 5G suits power users, while the Moto G86 is better for those who want a better viewing experience. Check the full comparison.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Choosing a new phone can feel confusing, especially when two models look very similar on paper. The Motorola G67 Power 5G and Motorola G86 are close in terms of camera, display refresh rate, and overall look, but they are made for slightly different types of users. The Moto G67 Power 5G is built for long battery life and power users who want to charge less often. 

The Moto G86, on the other hand, focuses more on display sharpness and everyday comfort. Here’s a simple, side-by-side comparison to help you decide.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Display

The Motorola G67 Power 5G comes with a 6.70-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Motorola G86 has a 6.67-inch display, but the resolution is higher at 1220x2712 pixels, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

So, both phones feel smooth when scrolling and using apps, but the G86 stands out with a sharper and clearer display compared to the G67 Power 5G.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Price in India

The Motorola G67 Power 5G is priced at Rs 15,999. The Motorola G86 is priced at Rs 16,890.
The difference is small, so the choice mainly depends on whether you want a bigger battery (G67) or a sharper display (G86).

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Camera

Both phones share the same camera setup:

  • Rear Camera: 50MP+8MP 
  • Front Camera: 32MP

This means the photo quality is expected to be very similar on both phones, whether you are taking regular shots, wide-angle photos, or selfies. Neither phone has a camera advantage over the other based on the specs provided.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Processor

  • Motorola G67 Power 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (octa-core)
  • Motorola G86: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (octa-core)

Both processors are octa-core and are made to handle daily apps smoothly. The difference here is mainly the brand of chip, not performance, and there is no major performance difference provided in the given details.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Battery & Charging

The Motorola G67 Power 5G features a 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which means much longer battery life.
The Motorola G86 has a 5200mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
So, if battery backup is your priority, the G67 Power 5G clearly offers more hours of use.

Motorola G67 Power 5G Vs Motorola G86: Launch Date

  • Motorola G86: Launched on 7 July 2025.
  • Motorola G67 Power 5G: Will launch on 12 November.

If you want longer battery life, choose the Motorola G67 Power 5G. If you want a sharper display, you can go for the Motorola G86.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
World
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim: 8 Planes Shot Down, Peace Brokered?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget