Moto G06 Tipped to Launch With Pantone-Certified Colours, Pricing Leaked As Well

Motorola's upcoming budget offering, the Moto G06, has surfaced online, revealing details about its pricing, colour variants, and design. As the brand expands its affordable smartphone lineup, leaks suggest the G06 will appeal to value-focused buyers with a design-forward approach and accessible pricing.

Pricing and Variants Revealed

According to a listing by Italian retailer Epto, the Moto G06 will launch in two storage variants. The base model, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, is expected to retail at €122.90, which converts to approximately Rs 11,245. The higher-capacity option, with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage, is listed at €169.90, roughly Rs 15,550.

These prices place the Moto G06 comfortably within the budget segment, likely attracting users looking for an affordable yet stylish smartphone. While Motorola has yet to confirm the exact India launch date or official price in rupees, these early listings offer a clear indication of the brand's target audience.

Pantone-Certified Colours Coming to Budget Range

What sets the Moto G06 apart from other budget devices is its use of Pantone-certified colours, a feature usually reserved for more premium smartphones. The handset is expected to be available in at least four shades: Blue, Green, Graphite, and Lilac. Each colour is certified by Pantone, the global authority on colour standards.

This move mirrors Motorola’s design decisions seen in devices like the Edge 50 Pro, but brings that premium colour branding into a more affordable category for the first time. It suggests Motorola is paying special attention to visual appeal, especially for younger and design-conscious users.

Sleek Design and Display Details

The leaked renders of the Moto G06 indicate a flat-frame construction with a glossy rear panel and a vertical dual-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. The front will feature a centred punch-hole selfie camera, slim bezels, and a slightly thicker chin; all common design choices in the entry-level segment, but done with a polished finish in this case.

Buttons for power and volume are expected to be placed on the right side of the device, staying in line with Motorola’s standard ergonomics.

Launch Timeline and Final Thoughts

The Moto G06 was recently spotted on a Brazilian certification platform, hinting at a possible global launch in the near future. Although Motorola has not officially confirmed the phone's launch date or key specifications like chipset, battery size, or Android version, the existing leaks offer a promising preview of what could be one of 2025's most stylish budget smartphones.

With a Pantone-powered palette and accessible pricing, the Moto G06 is shaping up to be a visually distinct and affordable option for everyday users.