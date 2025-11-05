Moto G And Moto G Play 2026 Launched In The US & Canada: Will The Phone Make Its Way To India?
Motorola has launched the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026), offering big screens, clean Android, and long battery life at affordable prices. The phone is ready to launch in the US and Canada.
Motorola has officially launched two new budget smartphones in North America: the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026). These phones aim to offer big screens, long battery life, and clean software at affordable prices. Both models come with leather-like finishes and run Android 16 out of the box. The Moto G (2026) offers a higher-resolution camera and faster charging, while the Moto G Play (2026) provides similar features at a lower price.
The company is targeting users who want a reliable phone without spending too much.
Moto G (2026) & Moto G Play (2026) Price
The Moto G (2026) will be available in the US starting December 11. It will first be sold on Motorola’s official website, and later on major online stores like Amazon and Best Buy.
Price: $199.99 (roughly Rs 18,000).
The Moto G Play (2026) will be available earlier, starting November 13, again through Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Price: $169.99 (around Rs 15,000)
In Canada, the Moto G Play (2026) will also launch on November 13, and the Moto G (2026) will launch on December 11.
Motorola is tight-lipped on the India launch, but we can expect a launch in 2026.
Moto G (2026) & Moto G Play (2026) Specifications
The Moto G (2026) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
It features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a 50MP main camera, a macro camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.
It packs a 5,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes in Pantone Slipstream and Pantone Cattleya Orchid finishes.
The Moto G Play (2026) shares the same processor and battery but comes with a 32MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and 18W charging. It comes in the Pantone Tapestry finish.