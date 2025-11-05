Moto G And Moto G Play 2026 Launched In The US & Canada: Will The Phone Make Its Way To India?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Motorola has officially launched two new budget smartphones in North America: the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026). These phones aim to offer big screens, long battery life, and clean software at affordable prices. Both models come with leather-like finishes and run Android 16 out of the box. The Moto G (2026) offers a higher-resolution camera and faster charging, while the Moto G Play (2026) provides similar features at a lower price.

The company is targeting users who want a reliable phone without spending too much.

Moto G (2026) & Moto G Play (2026) Price

The Moto G (2026) will be available in the US starting December 11. It will first be sold on Motorola’s official website, and later on major online stores like Amazon and Best Buy.

Price: $199.99 (roughly Rs 18,000).

The Moto G Play (2026) will be available earlier, starting November 13, again through Motorola.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Price: $169.99 (around Rs 15,000)

In Canada, the Moto G Play (2026) will also launch on November 13, and the Moto G (2026) will launch on December 11.

Motorola is tight-lipped on the India launch, but we can expect a launch in 2026.

Moto G (2026) & Moto G Play (2026) Specifications

The Moto G (2026) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a 50MP main camera, a macro camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

It packs a 5,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes in Pantone Slipstream and Pantone Cattleya Orchid finishes.

The Moto G Play (2026) shares the same processor and battery but comes with a 32MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and 18W charging. It comes in the Pantone Tapestry finish.