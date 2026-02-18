Meta’s Alexandr Wang Calls India ‘A Very Positive Case Study’ For AI Innovation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Highlighting India's emergence as a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence, Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer of Meta, on Wednesday described the country as a "very positive case study" driven by its vast talent pool and a burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the 'Governing in the Age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy' event in the national capital, Wang shared insights from his interactions with local entrepreneurs, noting that India is currently outperforming traditional tech hubs in specific AI sectors.

"I think India is a very positive case study, in large part due to the talent pool. I was at a dinner with a number of Indian founders and venture capitalists last night, and the statistic was that there are more consumer AI startups in India than in the United States," Wang said.

The Meta executive further emphasised the rapid development of the Indian tech landscape, pointing to the high concentration of innovation within the country's borders. "There really are some of these shining examples of incredible development of these ecosystems," he added.

These observations were made during a fireside chat with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, held on the sidelines of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. The dialogue between the tech leader and the former statesman underscored the strategic importance of India's digital trajectory within the broader global context.

The summit, which is scheduled to continue until February 20, has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on the technology.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The summit features participation from more than 110 countries and 30 international organizations, including around 20 heads of state or government and about 45 ministers. It forms part of an evolving international process focused on strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guided by the three foundational Sutras--People, Planet, and Progress--the India AI Impact Summit 2026 promotes human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological progress.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)