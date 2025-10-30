Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mark Zuckerberg’s Post Celebrating Wife Priscilla's Big Win Will Give You Butterflies

Mark Zuckerberg is one proud husband after Priscilla Chan’s WSJ Innovator win. Here’s what this global award actually stands for.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mark Zuckerberg is one happy and proud husband right now. The Meta founder shared a sweet post for his wife, Priscilla Chan, after she won the WSJ Innovator of the Year Award for her amazing work in science and health. In his post, Mark called her “amazing” and said how proud he is of her for helping scientists find new ways to cure and prevent diseases. 

He even shared a cute picture of the two together, and you can truly feel the love between them.

What The WSJ Innovator Of The Year Award Means

The WSJ Innovator Awards by The Wall Street Journal Magazine celebrate people who do something new and meaningful in their field. 

The award started in 2011 and honours creative people from areas like fashion, art, music, design, and philanthropy. 

 
 
 
 
 
It’s one of WSJ’s biggest events of the year, where global achievers come together to celebrate ideas that change the world. 

This year, Priscilla Chan received the award for her strong efforts in science and healthcare through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. 

Her work focuses on helping researchers and doctors find cures for tough diseases and improving lives with technology and compassion.

Mark & Priscilla’s Dreamy Love Story

Mark and Priscilla’s love story is straight out of a movie. They met about 2 decades ago at a college party at Harvard, while waiting in line for the bathroom. 

That fun first meeting turned into a deep friendship, and soon they started dating. After years together, the couple got married in a small, private ceremony in their backyard in Palo Alto, California, on May 19, 2012, just after Facebook went public. 

They now have three lovely daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

Even with their busy lives and big achievements, they’ve kept their bond simple, supportive, and full of love.

From college days to global fame, Mark and Priscilla continue to prove that love and partnership can grow stronger with time.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
