Who Is Siddharth Jain? The First Indian Business Leader To Own A Tesla

HomeTechnologyWho Is Siddharth Jain? The First Indian Business Leader To Own A Tesla

A new chapter in India's EV story has begun as Siddharth Jain of the Inox Group becomes the first business leader to purchase a Tesla Model Y.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:22 PM (IST)

Tesla’s official entry into India has already created a stir, but now the spotlight is on Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of Inox Group, who has become the first business leader in India to own a Tesla electric vehicle. Jain received his Tesla Model Y and marked the moment with a heartfelt post on X. His purchase comes right after Tesla opened its first showroom in Mumbai in July, signalling a new chapter for India’s electric vehicle market. 

Industry watchers say this is just the beginning of Tesla’s India journey.

Tesla’s Big Debut In India

Tesla officially entered the Indian market on July 15, 2025, by opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The showroom, located in Maker Maxity Mall, is an “experience centre” for showcasing Tesla cars.

The company launched the Model Y in two versions:

  • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD) at Rs 67.89 lakh

The on-road price in Mumbai goes up to Rs 69.15 lakh. The debut event drew huge crowds, and Tesla’s sleek design and sustainability pitch instantly attracted attention from India’s youth.

From Ministers To Business Tycoons

The first Tesla in India was delivered to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who purchased it to promote EV adoption. 

Soon after, Siddharth Jain became the first corporate leader to bring home a Tesla, crediting Elon Musk as his inspiration.

Tesla expanded further with a second showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity in August. While high import duties make Tesla a premium choice, experts believe its entry will speed up EV adoption and charging infrastructure in India. 

With leaders like Jain embracing EVs, Tesla’s influence in the country is expected to grow rapidly and inspire more business leaders to make the switch.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
