Louvre's Password Was So Obvious, Even You Could Hack It: Tips To Help You Avoid Same Blunder

Something very unexpected happened at the Louvre Museum in France, the same place where the Mona Lisa smiles her quiet little smile. A group of thieves stole historic jewellery in the middle of the day, and they did it so smoothly that people are still asking, “Wait… how?” Most believed the Louvre had strong and smart security. But this robbery showed the opposite.

The museum had been spending more energy on shiny new art buys and fancy redesign plans rather than basic protection. And because of that, security turned out to be more like a soft handshake than a firm grip.

What Happened To The Louvre Museum's Security

According to a report by CNN World, the Louvre had problems that were known for years. But instead of fixing them, the museum focused on big art purchases and fancy makeovers. When the robbery happened, everything unfolded quickly.

Four thieves climbed the outside wall, broke a window, entered the gallery, opened a reinforced display case, took nine pieces of historic jewellery, and left in around eight minutes.

The alarms did activate, but only after the thieves were already inside, which made the entire system look slow and unprepared.

Inside the museum, there were gaps as well. Out of 465 galleries, only about 39% had CCTV cameras, which meant most rooms had no proper surveillance. The cybersecurity situation added even more surprise.

A 2014 report warned that one of the main CCTV system passwords was alleged to be “LOUVRE.” Another password was alleged to be the exact name of the security company. These passwords were so simple that they sounded like someone typed the first thing that came to mind.

How To Protect Passwords In 2025 (Simple Tips To Stay Safe)

Here is how you avoid a Louvre-level password fail:

Do not use simple passwords like your name, your birthday, your workplace name, or the name of your dog.

Use a mix of capital letters, small letters, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid using the same password everywhere.

Change your passwords from time to time.

Strong passwords are like good shoes: they might take time to choose, but they protect you wherever you go.