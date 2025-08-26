Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gmail Security Alert: Google Asks Users To Update Password Immediately. Here's How To Make It Strong

Gmail Security Alert: Google Asks Users To Update Password Immediately. Here's How To Make It Strong

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gmail Security Alert: Gmail users, be careful! Google has confirmed that hackers are constantly targeting Gmail accounts with weak passwords. Due to these attacks, over 2.5 billion Gmail users are at high risk of phishing scams and database leaks. Google has urged its users to change their passwords to a stronger alternative immediately.

While Google constantly pushes passkeys for enhanced security, people are still relying on traditional passwords. The main issue? Only 36% of Gmail users update their passwords regularly. If you are among the rest of the 64% people who don’t change their passwords, this is your sign to do it now.

How To Create A Strong Gmail Password

Cybersecurity experts have given a simple, foolproof formula to make your password both strong and memorable:

  1. Go Long – At least 12–15 characters.
  2. Mix It Up – Use uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.
  3. Avoid Obvious Words – Never use your name, birthday, or “123456.”
  4. Use a Passphrase – Pick a random sentence and abbreviate it with symbols. Example: “I drink 2 cups of coffee daily!”IDr!nk2CuP$Da!ly
  5. No Reuse – Every account should have a unique password.

To make things even easier, use a standalone password manager (not your browser) to generate and store these secure keys.

Extra Security Steps

  • Jump from SMS 2FA (two-factor authentication) to an authenticator app.
  • Add a passkey to your Gmail account and make it your default login method.
  • Never click links in suspicious emails; instead, check security directly at myaccount.google.com.

The hacks and scams aren’t going to slow down. Hackers will always find new ways to scam people, but it's up to us to be safe and secure. Gmail is used by many people, including officials who share confidential reports. Updating your password today and sticking to strong security practices is the simplest way to keep your Gmail safe.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
