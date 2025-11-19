Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: Which One Is Worth Your Money? Full Comparison Here

Lava Agni 4 vs Lava Agni 3: If you’re torn between Agni 4 and Agni 3, this quick guide highlights the real upgrades, and the differences most people overlook.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: If you are confused between the Lava Agni 4 and the Lava Agni 3, this simple guide will help you understand the basic differences. Both phones come with strong processors, AMOLED displays, and fast charging, but each phone focuses on different things. 

The Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3 comparison mainly shows how the new Agni 4 improves in battery size, front camera, and chipset power. Meanwhile, the Agni 3 still offers features like OIS and a telephoto camera. Here’s a super easy breakdown.

Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: Display

Both Lava Agni 4 and Lava Agni 3 come with large AMOLED screens that show bright and clear colours. The Agni 4 has a 6.67-inch screen with a resolution of 1260 x 2780 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Agni 3 has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch display, with a resolution of 1200 x 2652 pixels and the same 120 Hz refresh rate.

Both offer smooth scrolling and sharp visuals, but the Agni 4 has a higher resolution while the Agni 3 has a slightly larger screen size.

Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: Camera

The Lava Agni 4 has two cameras on the back:

  • 50 MP wide
  • 8 MP ultra-wide
  • It supports 4K video at 30 fps.
  • The front camera is 50 MP, also supporting 1080p video at 30 fps.

The Lava Agni 3 comes with three cameras on the back:

  • 50 MP wide with OIS
  • 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom
  • 8 MP ultra-wide
  • It also supports 4K video at 30 fps.
  • The front camera is 16 MP, supporting 1080p video at 30 fps.

So the Agni 4 has a stronger selfie camera, while the Agni 3 offers more rear camera features.

Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: Battery & Charging

The Agni 4 carries a huge 7000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, making it great for long use. The Agni 3 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging. The Agni 4 clearly wins in battery life.

Lava Agni 4 Vs Lava Agni 3: Processor & Performance

The Lava Agni 4 runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 with a 3.35 GHz octa-core CPU, which is more powerful.
The Agni 3 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X with a 2.5 GHz octa-core CPU. So the Agni 4 offers better performance.

All in all, if you want the best battery life and faster charging, go for the Lava Agni 4 5G. If you care more about camera versatility, especially optical zoom, and want a lower price, then the Lava Agni 3 5G is a smart choice.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
