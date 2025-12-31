Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kept On Video Calls, Shown Fake Courtroom: Man Loses Rs 1.34 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam

An interstate cyber gang used fear, fake legal threats and nonstop video calls to cheat a man of his entire life savings in a shocking ₹1.34 crore digital arrest scam.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)

Ratlam police have uncovered a shocking interstate cyber fraud where a man was cheated of his entire life savings through fear, pressure, and a well-planned fake legal drama. The accused posed as law enforcement officers and trapped the victim for nearly a month using nonstop calls, video chats, and threats of arrest. By creating panic and confusion, the fraudsters forced the complainant to transfer money multiple times. 

The total amount swindled reached Rs 1.34 crore before the victim finally realised he had been deceived and approached the police.

Digital Arrest Scam Using Fake Crime Branch Calls

According to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar, the fraud began on November 15 when the victim received a call from a man claiming to be an officer from the Mumbai crime branch. The caller said a SIM card issued in the victim’s name was used in a massive fraud. 

He also claimed that a bank account linked with the victim’s Aadhaar was involved in money laundering worth Rs 247 crore.

When the victim denied any involvement, the caller threatened him with an arrest warrant and immediate detention. Soon after, the victim was kept under constant watch through WhatsApp calls and later shifted to the Signal app. 

During video calls, the accused showed a fake courtroom setup with a judge, lawyers, and witnesses to make the case look real. Out of fear, the victim shared his bank and property details and was repeatedly asked to transfer money.

Interstate Cyber Fraud Network Spread Across States

Between November 15 and December 12, the accused managed to extract Rs 1.34 crore from the victim. After losing all his savings, the complainant contacted a relative and lodged an e-FIR at Deendayal Nagar police station.

A special investigation team of 18 officers was formed to trace the money trail across states. In Jabalpur, police arrested Ashok Jayswal, Sunny Jayswal, Shanu Tiwari, and a child in conflict with the law. 

Their accounts received Rs 14 lakh from the cheated amount. Another Rs 14 lakh was traced to Pawan Kumawat from Neemuch, who was also arrested.

In Uttar Pradesh, Amarendra Maurya, who runs an NGO, was arrested after Rs 50 lakh in suspicious transactions were found in his account. Four more accused were arrested from Gujarat. 

Police also found that part of the money was used for cryptocurrency trading, earning illegal profits of around Rs 5 lakh. Raids are ongoing in Bihar and Gujarat to catch the remaining suspects.

Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
