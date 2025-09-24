Every couple always wonders how their kids will look in the future. Normally, you have to wait for the right time to find out, but not anymore. With AI tools like Gemini, you can now get a glimpse of the future. As soon as the news of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy started buzzing, fans were curious. To join the fun, we used Gemini to create an AI photo of how Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s baby might look. And honestly, the result will leave you surprised.

What Is Gemini Nano Banana And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Gemini introduced its new image generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’. It quickly got famous as it is very easy to use and gives great results in mere seconds. You don’t need to be a designer or pay for premium apps.

With just a photo and a prompt, Gemini can generate stylish AI pictures that will leave you in awe. People are making cinematic AI photos of themselves, celebrities, and even pets.

Step-by-Step Guide On How To Predict Your Own Baby Face

Here’s how you can make your own baby prediction with Gemini:

Step 1: Upload clear front-facing photos of both parents.

Step 2: Pick the child’s age (for example, 3–4 years old).

Step 3: Choose if you want a boy or a girl, or let the AI decide.

Step 4: Copy and paste this prompt in Gemini:

For Boy:

Generate a realistic portrait of a 3 to 4-year-old boy created by merging the facial features of the two given reference images (mother and father). The boy should have a natural blend of both parents’ features, with a soft, childlike face, round cheeks, and an innocent expression. Style it as a candid photo with clear details, ensuring the child looks natural and not like an adult face. Keep the resemblance accurate to the parents, but make it a unique new child face.

For Girl:

Generate a realistic portrait of a 3 to 4-year-old girl created by merging the facial features of the two given reference images (mother and father). The girl should have a natural blend of both parents’ features, with a soft, childlike face, round cheeks, and innocent expression. Style it as a candid photo with clear details, ensuring the child looks natural and not like an adult face. Keep the resemblance accurate to the parents, but make it a unique new child face.

Step 5: Wait a few seconds and download your picture.

That’s it. In less than a minute, you can see how your future baby might look. No waiting, no guessing, just a fun and emotional way to imagine tomorrow.