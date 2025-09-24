Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGemini AI Imagines How Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Baby Would Look Like. Try Out Prompt Yourself

Gemini AI Imagines How Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Baby Would Look Like. Try Out Prompt Yourself

Ever wondered what your child will look like? A new viral AI tool from Google Gemini can now predict and generate a a a a realistic portrait of your future baby for free.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Every couple always wonders how their kids will look in the future. Normally, you have to wait for the right time to find out, but not anymore. With AI tools like Gemini, you can now get a glimpse of the future. As soon as the news of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy started buzzing, fans were curious. To join the fun, we used Gemini to create an AI photo of how Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s baby might look. And honestly, the result will leave you surprised.

What Is Gemini Nano Banana And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Gemini introduced its new image generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’. It quickly got famous as it is very easy to use and gives great results in mere seconds. You don’t need to be a designer or pay for premium apps. 

With just a photo and a prompt, Gemini can generate stylish AI pictures that will leave you in awe. People are making cinematic AI photos of themselves, celebrities, and even pets.

Step-by-Step Guide On How To Predict Your Own Baby Face

Here’s how you can make your own baby prediction with Gemini:

Step 1: Upload clear front-facing photos of both parents.

Step 2: Pick the child’s age (for example, 3–4 years old).

Step 3: Choose if you want a boy or a girl, or let the AI decide.

Step 4: Copy and paste this prompt in Gemini:

For Boy:

Generate a realistic portrait of a 3 to 4-year-old boy created by merging the facial features of the two given reference images (mother and father). The boy should have a natural blend of both parents’ features, with a soft, childlike face, round cheeks, and an innocent expression. Style it as a candid photo with clear details, ensuring the child looks natural and not like an adult face. Keep the resemblance accurate to the parents, but make it a unique new child face.

For Girl: 

Generate a realistic portrait of a 3 to 4-year-old girl created by merging the facial features of the two given reference images (mother and father). The girl should have a natural blend of both parents’ features, with a soft, childlike face, round cheeks, and innocent expression. Style it as a candid photo with clear details, ensuring the child looks natural and not like an adult face. Keep the resemblance accurate to the parents, but make it a unique new child face.

Step 5: Wait a few seconds and download your picture.

That’s it. In less than a minute, you can see how your future baby might look. No waiting, no guessing, just a fun and emotional way to imagine tomorrow.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Election 2025
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
‘Rahul Gandhi To Drop H-Bomb, Plutonium Bomb In 1 Month’: Congress As CWC Highlights ‘Vote Chori’, Slams Bihar SIR
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Business
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Markets Settle Fourth Consecutive Session In Red, Sensex About 400 Points Down
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget