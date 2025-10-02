Explorer
Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Can't Travel To Thailand: Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra seeking permission to travel to Thailand. The couple is under investigation in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case involving misuse of funds, cryptocurrency dealings, and breach of trust.
Their lawyers argued that the couple had been cooperating fully with authorities. However, the court cited the ongoing probe as grounds to restrict foreign travel at this stage.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Entertainment News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Swadeshi Is The Path To True Self-Reliance': RSS Chief Amid US Tariffs
World
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
World
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
India
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Festive Glow! Rani Mukerji Shines In Chandbalis & Banarasi Saree For Maha Navami; PICS
Entertainment
10 Photos
Selena Gomez Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Dreamy Wedding With Benny Blanco; PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement