Shilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Can't Travel To Thailand: Bombay High Court

HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty, Husband Raj Kundra Can't Travel To Thailand: Bombay High Court

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra seeking permission to travel to Thailand. The couple is under investigation in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case involving misuse of funds, cryptocurrency dealings, and breach of trust.

Their lawyers argued that the couple had been cooperating fully with authorities. However, the court cited the ongoing probe as grounds to restrict foreign travel at this stage.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
