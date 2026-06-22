Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyIs X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India

Is X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India

Social media platform X suffered a widespread outage on Monday, with over 9,800 users globally reporting issues. Users faced problems with the app, website, feeds and timelines across country.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thousands of users globally reported X platform issues Monday.
  • App, website, and feeds experienced widespread loading problems.

Users of social media platform X reported widespread issues on Monday, with thousands saying they were unable to access key features of the service.

According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, more than 2,000 users flagged problems with the platform till 7.53 PM.

Reports indicated disruptions affecting the X app, users' feeds and timelines, as well as the website itself.

Over 9,800 Users Reported Issues Across Countries

Globally, more than 9,800 users reported issues with social media platform X as of 10:18 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The platform was also experiencing disruptions in Canada and the UK, with over 1,300 reports logged in Canada by 10:16 a.m. ET and more than 1,400 reports recorded in the UK by 10:18 am ET.

Downdetector compiles outage data from user-submitted reports and other sources, meaning the actual number of affected users could vary from the figures displayed.

SpaceX, which owns X, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

How Many People Reported Issues With App, Website

According to Downdetector, nearly 49% of the reported complaints were related to the X mobile app, while around 15% of users experienced problems accessing the platform through its website.

About 28% of affected users said their feeds and timelines were not loading properly, with many encountering server connection errors, blank screens or endless loading loops.

The disruption appeared to be widespread, with users reporting issues across major cities in India, as well as in the United States and Europe, suggesting a possible global infrastructure outage.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

What issues did users report with the X platform?

Users reported widespread issues with the X platform, including problems accessing the app, their feeds, timelines, and the website itself. Many encountered server connection errors or endless loading loops.

How many users reported issues with X?

More than 9,800 users globally reported issues as of 10:18 a.m. ET. Earlier, over 2,000 users had flagged problems till 7:53 PM.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News X App ABP Live X Down X Website
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Is X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India
Is X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India
Technology
Will Cathcart Steps Down; CRED Founder Kunal Shah To Lead WhatsApp
Will Cathcart Steps Down; CRED Founder Kunal Shah To Lead WhatsApp
Technology
Got A GTA 6 Early Access Email? One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account
Got A GTA 6 Early Access Email? One Click Could Empty Your Bank Account
Technology
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Skips The 'Fun Colours'. Here's What You'll Get Instead
Apple's First Foldable iPhone Skips The 'Fun Colours'. Here's What You'll Get Instead
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget