Is X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India

Reports indicated disruptions affecting the X app, users' feeds and timelines, as well as the website itself.

Globally, more than 9,800 users reported issues with social media platform X as of 10:18 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The platform was also experiencing disruptions in Canada and the UK, with over 1,300 reports logged in Canada by 10:16 a.m. ET and more than 1,400 reports recorded in the UK by 10:18 am ET.

Downdetector compiles outage data from user-submitted reports and other sources, meaning the actual number of affected users could vary from the figures displayed.

SpaceX, which owns X, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

How Many People Reported Issues With App, Website