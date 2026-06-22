Users reported widespread issues with the X platform, including problems accessing the app, their feeds, timelines, and the website itself. Many encountered server connection errors or endless loading loops.
Explorer
Is X Down? Thousands Report Problems With App, Website In India
Social media platform X suffered a widespread outage on Monday, with over 9,800 users globally reporting issues. Users faced problems with the app, website, feeds and timelines across country.
- Thousands of users globally reported X platform issues Monday.
- App, website, and feeds experienced widespread loading problems.
Users of social media platform X reported widespread issues on Monday, with thousands saying they were unable to access key features of the service.
According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, more than 2,000 users flagged problems with the platform till 7.53 PM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What issues did users report with the X platform?
How many users reported issues with X?
More than 9,800 users globally reported issues as of 10:18 a.m. ET. Earlier, over 2,000 users had flagged problems till 7:53 PM.
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