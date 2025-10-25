Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Want To Turn Your Selfies Into Memes? Google Photos' New AI 'Me Meme' Might Do It

Want To Turn Your Selfies Into Memes? Google Photos' New AI ‘Me Meme’ Might Do It

Google Photos may soon let you create memes using your selfies. Its new AI feature, called ‘Me Meme,’ could make turning photos into funny images quick and easy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google Photos may soon let you turn your pictures into memes. The popular gallery app, pre-installed on most Android phones, is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature called “Me Meme” or “Meme Me.” This tool could allow users to create funny, personalised memes using their selfies or pictures of friends. You will likely need a clear face photo backed up on Google Photos.

 While still in development, the feature may offer preset meme templates and could make meme-making easier and faster for everyone. It aims to bring more fun and creativity directly into your photo library.

Google Photos Me Meme Feature: How It Works

The Me Meme option in Google Photos is part of version 7.51.0, according to Android Authority. Users may be able to choose from several meme templates to turn their photos into jokes or funny images. 

Google suggests using clear selfies or well-lit pictures of friends for the best results. Since the feature uses AI, the photos may need to be backed up first. 

It is not yet known how many templates will be available or whether you can upload your own designs. Early hints show classic memes like “This is fine” may be included.

AI-Powered Meme Tools In Google Photos & Gboard

Apart from Google Photos, Google is reportedly working on a similar AI meme generator for Gboard, its keyboard app. 

Last month, Google also introduced a Gemini AI feature that lets you edit photos using natural language, removing the need for manual sliders and tools. 

While these updates are still in testing, they show Google’s focus on making photo editing and meme creation easier for users. 

Once live, the Me Meme feature could become a fun addition to Google Photos, letting anyone make creative memes in just a few taps and share them instantly with friends.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
