Meet Abidur Chowdhury: The Designer Behind Apple's Thinnest iPhone Air

Meet Abidur Chowdhury: The Designer Behind Apple's Thinnest iPhone Air

Abidur Chowdhury, Apple’s industrial designer, made the iPhone Air slim, lightweight, and high-performing, blending futuristic design with usability.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Apple has just launched its slimmest iPhone yet: the iPhone Air, and while most headlines focus on its sleek design and advanced features, the story behind it is about Abidur Chowdhury, the industrial designer who made this device possible. Chowdhury has been shaping some of Apple’s most innovative products, and the iPhone Air shows how his vision combines futuristic design with practical usability. 

He worked on making the phone lighter and thinner while carefully redesigning the internal layout for cameras, battery, and chips, ensuring the device delivers performance comparable to larger models.

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Chowdhury was born and raised in London and now works in San Francisco. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Product Design and Technology from Loughborough University. 

During his studies, he won awards like the 3D Hubs Student Grant, the James Dyson Foundation Bursary, and first place at the Seymour Powell Design Week. In 2016, he also won a Red Dot Design Award for his “Plug and Play” design.

Before joining Apple in 2019, Chowdhury interned at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, and ran his own consultancy, helping start-ups and design agencies develop innovative products. 

At Apple, he has contributed to some of the company’s most forward-thinking devices, with the iPhone Air being his latest accomplishment.

iPhone Air And His Design Approach

The iPhone Air is only 5.6mm thick, made from titanium, and features a camera plateau for cameras and components, leaving room for a high-density battery. 

Chowdhury focused on creating a phone that is slim, lightweight, and futuristic, yet practical for everyday use. The device uses AI for photography and battery optimisation to match the performance of bigger iPhones. 

His work shows Apple’s commitment to innovation, balancing aesthetic appeal with functional design.

Abidur Chowdhury’s vision for the iPhone Air demonstrates how Apple combines technology and design talent. 

While the phone grabs attention for its thinness and elegance, it’s Chowdhury’s careful planning and creativity that make the device both beautiful and usable, highlighting the human touch behind Apple’s cutting-edge products.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
IPhone 17 Air TECHNOLOGY
