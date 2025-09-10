Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyIs iPhone 17 Out Of Your Budget? Compare Prices In US, Dubai, Canada And Vietnam

Is iPhone 17 Out Of Your Budget? Compare Prices In US, Dubai, Canada And Vietnam

Apple’s iPhone 17 series has finally launched, but prices in India are among the steepest globally. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 here, while it’s nearly Rs 12,000 cheaper in other countries.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple iPhone 17 Price: Apple just launched the iPhone 17 series with four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air. Pre-orders in India begin September 12, and the phones go on sale September 19. Prices here, however, are on the higher side compared to many other countries. For example, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India, but if you buy it in the US, it costs much less. So, where exactly can you get the new iPhones for cheaper? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 17 Series Prices In India Vs Other Countries

Here’s the price comparison of the iPhone 17 lineup:

Model India US  Canada Hong Kong Vietnam 
iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 Rs 70,500 Rs 72,000 Rs 76,400 Rs 128,800
iPhone Air Rs 1,19,900 Rs 88,200 Rs 92,300 Rs 95,200 Rs 83,300 (approx.)
iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,34,900 Rs 97,000 Rs 1,01,900 Rs 1,04,000 Rs 1,02,000 (approx.)
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,05,800 Rs 1,11,400 Rs 1,12,800 Rs 1,15,200 (approx.)

As you can see, the biggest savings come if you buy in the US or Canada. Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore also have lower prices compared to India, though the gap is smaller.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Abroad

While the price difference is tempting, there are a few things to check before buying an iPhone outside India.

  • SIM Support: The US versions don’t have a physical SIM slot; they only support eSIM. The Indian version supports both nano SIM and eSIM.
  • Carrier Lock: Some countries sell iPhones that are locked to specific mobile carriers. Make sure you buy an unlocked model if you plan to use it in India.
  • Warranty: The good news is that iPhones come with a global warranty, so you can get service in India even if you buy it abroad.

Best Countries To Buy The iPhone 17 Cheaper

If saving money is your goal, the United States is the best option, with the lowest prices across the lineup. Canada is also a strong contender, followed by Hong Kong and Japan.

Of course, flying abroad just to buy an iPhone isn’t practical. But if you have family or friends visiting from these regions, asking them to bring one could save you a significant amount.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Entertainment
Priya Sachdev Tells Court Karisma Kapoor’s Children Already Got ₹1,900 Cr: 'Not Left On Streets'
Priya Sachdev Tells Court Karisma Kapoor’s Children Already Got ₹1,900 Cr
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget