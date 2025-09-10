Is iPhone 17 Out Of Your Budget? Compare Prices In US, Dubai, Canada And Vietnam

Apple iPhone 17 Price: Apple just launched the iPhone 17 series with four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air. Pre-orders in India begin September 12, and the phones go on sale September 19. Prices here, however, are on the higher side compared to many other countries. For example, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 in India, but if you buy it in the US, it costs much less. So, where exactly can you get the new iPhones for cheaper? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 17 Series Prices In India Vs Other Countries

Here’s the price comparison of the iPhone 17 lineup:

Model India US Canada Hong Kong Vietnam iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 Rs 70,500 Rs 72,000 Rs 76,400 Rs 128,800 iPhone Air Rs 1,19,900 Rs 88,200 Rs 92,300 Rs 95,200 Rs 83,300 (approx.) iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,34,900 Rs 97,000 Rs 1,01,900 Rs 1,04,000 Rs 1,02,000 (approx.) iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,05,800 Rs 1,11,400 Rs 1,12,800 Rs 1,15,200 (approx.)

As you can see, the biggest savings come if you buy in the US or Canada. Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore also have lower prices compared to India, though the gap is smaller.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Abroad

While the price difference is tempting, there are a few things to check before buying an iPhone outside India.

SIM Support : The US versions don’t have a physical SIM slot; they only support eSIM. The Indian version supports both nano SIM and eSIM.

: The US versions don’t have a physical SIM slot; they only support eSIM. The Indian version supports both nano SIM and eSIM. Carrier Lock : Some countries sell iPhones that are locked to specific mobile carriers. Make sure you buy an unlocked model if you plan to use it in India.

: Some countries sell iPhones that are locked to specific mobile carriers. Make sure you buy an unlocked model if you plan to use it in India. Warranty: The good news is that iPhones come with a global warranty, so you can get service in India even if you buy it abroad.

Best Countries To Buy The iPhone 17 Cheaper

If saving money is your goal, the United States is the best option, with the lowest prices across the lineup. Canada is also a strong contender, followed by Hong Kong and Japan.

Of course, flying abroad just to buy an iPhone isn’t practical. But if you have family or friends visiting from these regions, asking them to bring one could save you a significant amount.