iPhone Air 2 Might Be Around The Corner: Here’s What The Latest Leak Says

Confusion around Apple’s next lightweight smartphone has been building for months, with reports constantly contradicting each other. Some sources claimed the device was delayed or quietly dropped, while others hinted at a much later release. Now, a fresh leak has added a new twist, suggesting that the iPhone Air 2 may actually be closer than expected.

If the latest information is accurate, Apple’s plans for its upcoming iPhone lineup could be far more active than recent reports suggested, bringing renewed excitement for fans waiting on clarity.

iPhone Air 2 Launch Timeline Back In Focus

According to well-known leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone Air 2 at its traditional autumn event, usually held in early September.





This claim, highlighted by 9To5Mac, directly goes against earlier reports that said the Air model had been removed from Apple’s roadmap without a replacement timeline.

Those earlier claims came from two reports by The Information. The first suggested Apple had quietly paused development of the next Air model.

A later report added that some engineers were hoping to launch a redesigned version with a second rear camera in spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

Pushing back on that narrative, Fixed Focus Digital stated on Weibo that the iPhone Air successor is “confirmed” for Apple’s next autumn launch event. The leaker also mentioned that Apple’s plans have not changed as dramatically as some reports implied.

iPhone Air 2 Expectations & iPhone 17e Update

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to improve on the original model by fixing its biggest weaknesses. Reports suggest Apple may add a second rear camera and refine the overall design after feedback from users.

There are also signs that Apple could aim for a more competitive price, making the Air line more appealing to buyers looking for a lighter and more affordable iPhone option.

Alongside this, Fixed Focus Digital claims the iPhone 17e is still set for a spring release. The device has reportedly entered mass production and is expected to launch at Apple’s usual March event.

It is tipped to feature Apple’s C1X modem and finally switch to a glass back with support for magnetic wireless charging.