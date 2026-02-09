Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

The opposition is set to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The no-confidence motion will be moved in the second part of the ongoing session. Since the opposition requires a 20-day notice period to bring the motion, it is expected to be moved in the latter half of the session, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The report stated that multiple grounds have been identified for the proposed no-confidence motion. These include allegations that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House on several occasions.

The opposition has also raised objections to instances where women Members of Parliament were named by the Chair, which they allege was inappropriate and against parliamentary conventions.

Another key issue cited by the opposition is the alleged preferential treatment extended to certain Members from the Treasury benches, claiming that these MPs were repeatedly given privilege in proceedings.

Additionally, the suspension of eight opposition MPs for the entire session has been flagged as a major point of contention, with the opposition terming the action excessive and undemocratic, ANI reported.

The opposition believes these issues collectively reflect a breakdown in parliamentary impartiality, prompting the decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Related Video

Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
