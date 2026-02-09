Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

The opposition is set to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The no-confidence motion will be moved in the second part of the ongoing session. Since the opposition requires a 20-day notice period to bring the motion, it is expected to be moved in the latter half of the session, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The report stated that multiple grounds have been identified for the proposed no-confidence motion. These include allegations that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House on several occasions.

The opposition has also raised objections to instances where women Members of Parliament were named by the Chair, which they allege was inappropriate and against parliamentary conventions.

Another key issue cited by the opposition is the alleged preferential treatment extended to certain Members from the Treasury benches, claiming that these MPs were repeatedly given privilege in proceedings.

Additionally, the suspension of eight opposition MPs for the entire session has been flagged as a major point of contention, with the opposition terming the action excessive and undemocratic, ANI reported.

The opposition believes these issues collectively reflect a breakdown in parliamentary impartiality, prompting the decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.