Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Results: BJP Crosses 200 Mark, Shiv Sena, NCP In Close Contest

Early trends from the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections 2026 on Monday indicated a strong opening performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as counting progressed across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. Counting began at 10 am, with trends emerging from 129 of the total 731 seats in the initial phase. By around mid-day, BJP was leading in over 200 seats, followed by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) trailing behind in varying numbers.

Trends Remain Fluid Amid Counting

Officials said the figures were still provisional and subject to change as counting continued. District-wise trends showed varied local dynamics. In Satara, BJP established a comfortable lead, while in Raigad, Shiv Sena moved ahead with a double-digit advantage. Kolhapur saw Congress leading early trends, with BJP and Shiv Sena close behind. Sindhudurg witnessed a strong BJP performance, reportedly benefiting from local political influence.

Ratnagiri Sena Surge, Pune Twist

Latur recorded a tight contest between BJP and Congress, indicating a competitive rural battleground. Ratnagiri trends showed Shiv Sena opening a wide lead, leaving rivals significantly behind. In Pune, NCP was initially leading seat trends, though BJP followed closely. Separately, BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected unopposed as Pune mayor after opposition candidates withdrew. Election officials reiterated that counting was ongoing and final results may differ from early trends.