Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Zilla Parishad Results: BJP Crosses 200 Mark, Shiv Sena, NCP In Close Contest

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Results: BJP Crosses 200 Mark, Shiv Sena, NCP In Close Contest

Early Maha ZP trends show BJP surge across districts, throwing fresh questions on opposition rural stronghold durability.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Early trends from the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections 2026 on Monday indicated a strong opening performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as counting progressed across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. Counting began at 10 am, with trends emerging from 129 of the total 731 seats in the initial phase. By around mid-day, BJP was leading in over 200 seats, followed by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) trailing behind in varying numbers.

Trends Remain Fluid Amid Counting

Officials said the figures were still provisional and subject to change as counting continued. District-wise trends showed varied local dynamics. In Satara, BJP established a comfortable lead, while in Raigad, Shiv Sena moved ahead with a double-digit advantage. Kolhapur saw Congress leading early trends, with BJP and Shiv Sena close behind. Sindhudurg witnessed a strong BJP performance, reportedly benefiting from local political influence.

Ratnagiri Sena Surge, Pune Twist

Latur recorded a tight contest between BJP and Congress, indicating a competitive rural battleground. Ratnagiri trends showed Shiv Sena opening a wide lead, leaving rivals significantly behind. In Pune, NCP was initially leading seat trends, though BJP followed closely. Separately, BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure was elected unopposed as Pune mayor after opposition candidates withdrew. Election officials reiterated that counting was ongoing and final results may differ from early trends.

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the early trends in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections 2026?

Early trends indicated a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As counting progressed, BJP was leading in over 200 seats across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Which parties were trailing behind the BJP in the early trends?

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were trailing behind the BJP in the early trends.

Were the early trends final results?

No, election officials stated that the figures were provisional and subject to change as counting continued. Final results may differ from early trends.

How did different districts perform in the early trends?

District trends varied. BJP led in Satara and Sindhudurg. Shiv Sena led in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Congress led in Kolhapur, and NCP led in Pune initially.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Politics BJP Maharashtra' CONGRESS Maharashtra Local Body
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence
‘PM Modi Skipped House Out Of Fear’: Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Absence
India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
India
Unnao Rape Case: SC Refuses To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Bail Plea, Asks Delhi HC For 'Out-Of-Turn' Hearing
Unnao Rape Case: SC Refuses To Hear Kuldeep Sengar's Bail Plea, Asks Delhi HC For 'Out-Of-Turn' Hearing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Krishna Khandelwal
Krishna Khandelwal
OPINION | The 'Resume' Was Never Built For 'Bharat'
Opinion
Embed widget