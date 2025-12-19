You Can Own The iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 60,000: Here’s How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a much lower price than its launch cost, thanks to heavy discounts and exchange offers on online platforms. The premium iPhone, which usually costs around Rs 1 lakh, can now be bought for under Rs 60,000. This deal is especially useful for buyers who wanted a Pro iPhone but skipped it earlier due to the high price.

By combining bank discounts and exchange benefits, users can save a huge amount while still getting a powerful flagship iPhone experience.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount & Bank Offers

The iPhone 16 Pro was originally listed at around Rs 1,09,900 on major e-commerce platforms. Right now, the price drops significantly when multiple offers are stacked together.

Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 by using select credit or debit cards. This reduces the price even before applying any exchange offer.

The biggest price cut comes from the exchange deal. Depending on the brand, model, and condition of the old smartphone, buyers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 68,050.

When the exchange offer is combined with the bank discount, the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro goes well below Rs 60,000. In some cases, it can even come close to Rs 50,000.

This deal is currently available on Amazon India and other online shopping platforms. However, it is important to note that these offers are not available at offline retail stores. To get the lowest price, buyers need to select all eligible offers shown on the product listing.

iPhone 16 Pro Features Still Make It A Strong Pro Model

Even after the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 16 Pro is still a great choice. It comes with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display that offers smooth scrolling and sharp visuals.

The phone runs on the Apple A18 Pro chipset and includes a 16-core Neural Engine that supports Apple Intelligence features and handles heavy tasks easily.

On the camera side, the iPhone 16 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens, all with optical image stabilisation.

A major highlight is 4K video recording at 120fps, which allows cinematic slow-motion videos. The front camera is a 12MP shooter that supports Face ID and FaceTime.

With the iPhone 17 series now priced higher, this discounted iPhone 16 Pro deal offers strong value for anyone looking for a premium iPhone at a much lower price.