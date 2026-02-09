UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A quiet Sunday afternoon turned into a scene of chaos and panic in Kanpur when a luxury Lamborghini rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers along VIP Road in the city’s upscale Gwaltoli locality. Police said at least six people were injured in the crash, which occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall.

According to officials, the high-end car was allegedly being driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of well-known tobacco trader KK Mishra.

Car Loses Control Near Rev-3 Mall

DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said the vehicle went out of control before barreling into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles. The impact sent shockwaves through the busy stretch, triggering fear and confusion among passersby and shopkeepers in the area.

Within moments, the usually bustling VIP Road was reduced to a standstill as people rushed to help the injured.

Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Moments

Those who witnessed the incident described a harrowing sequence of events. The Lamborghini first struck an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The force of the collision reportedly flung the motorcycle’s rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

The car then mounted the motorcycle’s front wheel and dragged it for some distance before finally smashing into an electric pole, where it came to a halt.

Victims Suffer Serious Injuries

One of the injured, Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, was thrown several metres by the impact and suffered serious injuries to his leg, police said. Other victims sustained fractures, bruises, and multiple injuries.

Sonu Tripathi, another injured person, told mediapersons that he and his cousin were standing near their parked motorcycle when the speeding car struck them. "My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint," he said.

Angry Crowd Confronts Driver At Crash Site

As news of the crash spread, angry locals gathered at the spot and surrounded the damaged Lamborghini, forcing the driver to remain inside the vehicle. Tensions escalated when witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused attempted to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively.

The situation grew increasingly volatile before police intervened.

Police Action And Allegations Of Influence

Police rushed to the scene, rescued the driver, and shifted him along with the injured to a private hospital. Officials confirmed that the Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.

However, chaos later unfolded at the police station as victims and local residents alleged misbehaviour by the accused’s associates. Some claimed the police were going soft on him due to his family’s influence. Protesters also alleged pressure for a compromise and delays in registering a case.

DCP Srivastava said the injured were given primary treatment and assured that due process would be followed. "An FIR will be registered, and further legal action will be taken based on the complaint," he said.

Background Of The Accused’s Family

KK Mishra, the father of the accused, runs Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company involved in supplying tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.

As the investigation moves forward, questions linger over accountability and road safety, raising concerns that extend far beyond a single crash on a busy city road.