HomeSportsCricket‘Nothing To Offer’: ICC Rejects PCB’s Condition To End India T20 World Cup Boycott

ICC has reportedly rejected PCB demands linked to the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, stating it has nothing to offer Bangladesh.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pakistani government had allowed its national team to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but instructed them not to play against India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement warning Pakistan of the long-term and significant implications of boycotting the match.

As per reports, their representatives even held a meeting in Lahore with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, since the controversy stems from Bangladesh's removal from the tournament, wherein the former put forward certain demands that the ICC has reportedly rejected.

Pakistan's Demand For Bangladesh Rejected By ICC

As per NDTV, Pakistan had demanded increased revenue share, T20 World Cup 2026 participation fee, as well as future ICC event hosting rights for Bangladesh.

Another report had alleged that Pakistan asked for resumption of IND vs PAK bilaterals and handshakes.

While nothing has been said officially on the matter just yet, according to The Dawn, ICC has said that it has nothing to offer to Bangladesh.

"ICC has nothing to offer to Bangladesh as compensation but to ensure it would get a full share from the ICC earnings,"

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 fixture is planned for February 15, 2026, which is only a few days away. Therefore, fans will likely not have too wait long to find out how this entire situation pans out.

Can ICC Resume IND vs PAK Bilateral Series?

Bilateral series in cricket are planned through ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), which is a is a long-term, organised calendar intended to guarantee regular fixtures between all full-member nations.

That said, while the global body oversees the framework, individual boards negotiate the specifics, factoring in commercial interests, broadcast commitments and player workloads.

It must be noted that the halting of India-Pakistan bilaterals involves political decision-making, so it is unlikely that the ICC would be able to fulfil such a demand on its own without consulting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pakistan's initial condition for participating in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan's national team was allowed to participate, but with the instruction not to play against India.

What demands did Pakistan reportedly make regarding Bangladesh's tournament status?

Pakistan reportedly demanded increased revenue share, participation fees, and future hosting rights for Bangladesh. They also allegedly asked for the resumption of India vs. Pakistan bilateral series.

What was the ICC's response to Pakistan's demands for Bangladesh?

The ICC reportedly stated they have nothing to offer Bangladesh as compensation, other than ensuring a full share from ICC earnings.

Can the ICC unilaterally resume the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series?

No, the ICC oversees the framework, but individual boards negotiate specifics. Resuming India-Pakistan bilaterals involves political decisions requiring consultation with the BCCI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
