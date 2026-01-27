Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Atrocities Against Brahmins': Bareilly City Magistrate Quits, Slams UGC Rules As ‘Black Law’

'Atrocities Against Brahmins': Bareilly City Magistrate Quits, Slams UGC Rules As ‘Black Law’

Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned over UGC rules, calling them a “black law,” and was later suspended pending an official inquiry.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from his post on Monday, triggering administrative and political ripples across Uttar Pradesh. The 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer cited sharp opposition to recent government policies, particularly the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he described as a “black law” that must be withdrawn without delay.

Agnihotri sent his resignation via email to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh. Within hours, authorities confirmed that he had been suspended pending an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his resignation and subsequent statements.

Objection To UGC Regulations

At the heart of Agnihotri’s protest are the latest UGC guidelines aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. The rules require universities and colleges to set up grievance redressal committees, dedicated helplines, and monitoring mechanisms to handle complaints from SC, ST, and OBC students.

Agnihotri alleged that these provisions were harming the academic environment on campuses rather than improving it. He argued that the regulations could deepen social divisions instead of ensuring justice, and reiterated his demand that they be scrapped immediately.

Political & Administrative Fallout

The sudden resignation prompted swift reactions from political and civic circles. Bareilly Mayor Dr. Umesh Gautam visited Agnihotri’s residence later in the day, reflecting the growing attention around the issue.

Meanwhile, the state administration moved quickly to initiate disciplinary action. Officials said Agnihotri has been suspended and that the Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly will conduct a detailed inquiry. During the inquiry period, he will remain attached to the District Magistrate’s office in Shamli, as per standard procedure.

Statements and Allegations

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a Republic Day event, Agnihotri raised strong objections to the UGC norms, claiming they could lead to “atrocities against Brahmins” and potentially trigger social unrest. He also referred to recent events, including Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, questioning the conduct of local authorities in such matters.

Agnihotri maintained that democratic and republican values were being eroded, adding that he could no longer continue within the administrative system under such circumstances.

Later in the evening, after visiting the residence of Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, Agnihotri told reporters that he was allegedly held there against his will. Officials, however, have not issued a detailed response to this claim so far.

The inquiry is expected to examine both his resignation and the subsequent allegations, as the episode continues to fuel debate over governance, academic policy, and the limits of dissent within the civil services.

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Alankar Agnihotri's specific concerns about the UGC norms?

He alleged the norms could harm the academic environment, deepen social divisions, and lead to 'atrocities against Brahmins,' potentially causing social unrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bareilly UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
Bank Unions Go On Nationwide Strike Today; Here Are Their Key Demands
News
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
World
'Not Living Up To Deal': Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25% Over Delay In Trade Agreement
Trump Hikes Tariffs On South Korea To 25%, Says Seoul 'Not Living Up To Trade Deal'
India
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
‘Why Not The Front?’: Congress Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Third-Row Seat At Republic Day Parade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget