'Atrocities Against Brahmins': Bareilly City Magistrate Quits, Slams UGC Rules As ‘Black Law’

Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from his post on Monday, triggering administrative and political ripples across Uttar Pradesh. The 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer cited sharp opposition to recent government policies, particularly the newly notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he described as a “black law” that must be withdrawn without delay.

Agnihotri sent his resignation via email to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh. Within hours, authorities confirmed that he had been suspended pending an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his resignation and subsequent statements.

Objection To UGC Regulations

At the heart of Agnihotri’s protest are the latest UGC guidelines aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. The rules require universities and colleges to set up grievance redressal committees, dedicated helplines, and monitoring mechanisms to handle complaints from SC, ST, and OBC students.

Uttar Pradesh govt orders disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned as Bareilly City Magistrate yesterday, and attaches him to Shamli District Magistrate. https://t.co/2Bqc3erBad pic.twitter.com/DxnoUUeEPB — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

Agnihotri alleged that these provisions were harming the academic environment on campuses rather than improving it. He argued that the regulations could deepen social divisions instead of ensuring justice, and reiterated his demand that they be scrapped immediately.

Political & Administrative Fallout

The sudden resignation prompted swift reactions from political and civic circles. Bareilly Mayor Dr. Umesh Gautam visited Agnihotri’s residence later in the day, reflecting the growing attention around the issue.

Meanwhile, the state administration moved quickly to initiate disciplinary action. Officials said Agnihotri has been suspended and that the Divisional Commissioner of Bareilly will conduct a detailed inquiry. During the inquiry period, he will remain attached to the District Magistrate’s office in Shamli, as per standard procedure.

Statements and Allegations

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a Republic Day event, Agnihotri raised strong objections to the UGC norms, claiming they could lead to “atrocities against Brahmins” and potentially trigger social unrest. He also referred to recent events, including Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, questioning the conduct of local authorities in such matters.

Agnihotri maintained that democratic and republican values were being eroded, adding that he could no longer continue within the administrative system under such circumstances.

Later in the evening, after visiting the residence of Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, Agnihotri told reporters that he was allegedly held there against his will. Officials, however, have not issued a detailed response to this claim so far.

The inquiry is expected to examine both his resignation and the subsequent allegations, as the episode continues to fuel debate over governance, academic policy, and the limits of dissent within the civil services.