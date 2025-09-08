iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Price Cut: If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your smartphone, now is it. With the iPhone 17 series set to launch soon in India, Flipkart and Amazon have slashed prices on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. The discounts, combined with bank offers, exchange deals, and EMI options, make it an attractive moment for buyers.

Whether you want the standard iPhone 16 or the Pro variant with enhanced features, these deals make owning a premium Apple device more accessible.

iPhone 16 Price Reduction

The iPhone 16 (128GB), originally priced at Rs 79,990, is now available for Rs 69,999 on Flipkart, offering a 12% markdown. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get an additional 5% cashback up to Rs 4,000.

Exchange offers allow savings up to Rs 50,850 depending on your old device’s condition, making it an ideal time to upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount

The iPhone 16 Pro, originally Rs 1,19,900, is now listed at Rs 1,11,900 on Amazon India. ICICI Bank Credit Card users can claim an extra Rs 3,000 off, and EMI plans start at Rs 5,399 with No Cost EMI options available. Device trade-ins offer up to Rs 50,200, significantly reducing the effective price for buyers.

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 460 ppi resolution and a 48MP Fusion camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Powered by the A18 Bionic chip and running iOS 18, it ensures smooth performance and access to Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120Hz. An A18 Pro chip delivers higher efficiency, improved battery life, and enhanced graphics performance. Photography upgrades include a 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Other highlights include Face ID, 4K Dolby Vision video, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connectivity.

If you don’t want to own the latest Apple flagship, then the iPhone 16 deal is good for you, but if you want to wait and see if the iPhone 17 lineup catches your eye, then it's just a matter of a few hours till launch.