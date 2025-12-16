Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyYou Can Buy iPhone 15 For As Low As Rs 30,000: A Deal That's Hard To Ignore

You Can Buy iPhone 15 For As Low As Rs 30,000: A Deal That’s Hard To Ignore

The iPhone 15 is now available for as low as Rs 30,000 after bank discounts and exchange offers, making this one of the most attractive Apple deals for buyers planning an upgrade.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The iPhone 15 has received another major price cut, making it much cheaper than when it was launched. Introduced two years ago, this Apple phone is now available for up to Rs 27,000 less than its original launch price. Along with the direct price drop, Amazon is also offering attractive bank discounts on the iPhone 15.

The device was recently available on Reliance Digital for Rs 54,900, but Amazon is now offering it at an even lower price, making it a good time for buyers planning to upgrade.

iPhone 15 Price Cut On Amazon With Bank Offers

The iPhone 15 comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. When Apple launched the iPhone 15 series, the starting price was Rs 79,900. Now, the phone is listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 52,990, which is a big reduction from its launch price.

Amazon is also offering a 10% instant bank discount on the iPhone 15, making the deal more attractive. Buyers can also choose EMI options starting at just Rs 4,000, allowing users to buy the phone without paying the full amount upfront.

In addition, Amazon is offering exchange benefits of up to Rs 44,250. If your old smartphone gets an exchange value of Rs 15,000, you could buy the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 29,250. However, the final price depends on the condition and model of your old phone.

iPhone 15 Features & Specifications

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and includes the Dynamic Island feature. Apple has improved the camera system with better portrait photos and enhanced depth control. The phone is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset.

It comes with a larger battery and supports USB Type-C charging. The device also supports MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging. Safety features include Crash Detection and Face ID.

For photography, the iPhone 15 has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. There is also a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone was launched with iOS 17 and can be upgraded to the latest available iOS version.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
