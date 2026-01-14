IND vs NZ Live Score: Rohit Sharma In Sublime Touch! India Off To Solid Start

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Today Match Live Score: Following a thrilling series opener in Vadodara, the action shifts to the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot for the second ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. With India leading the three-match series 1-0, the hosts will be aiming to seal the trophy, while the Black Caps look to force a decider.

The Momentum: India in the Driver's Seat

India heads into this contest with high confidence after a successful chase of 301 in the first match. The headlines from Vadodara were dominated by Virat Kohli, who not only became the fastest to 28,000 international runs but also played a match-winning 93. While fans were slightly disappointed he missed his 54th ODI ton, his rhythm bodes well for a batting-heavy venue like Rajkot.

Captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also found amongst the runs, but the real talking point was the composure of Harshit Rana. The youngster's all-round performance - taking crucial wickets and hitting a vital six in the death overs - has solidified his spot in the XI.

New Zealand’s Fighting Spirit

Despite the loss, New Zealand proved they are no pushovers. The 117-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put India under immense pressure early on, and Daryl Mitchell’s aggressive 84 showed that the Kiwi middle order can exploit any lapse in Indian bowling. For the visitors to level the series, they will need more support for Kyle Jamieson, who was the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul in the opener.

Pitch and Conditions

The Niranjan Shah Stadium is historically a "graveyard for bowlers." The pitch is known for its flat nature and true bounce, often resulting in scores well above 300. Interestingly, statistics favor the team batting first at this venue, as all four previous ODIs here have been won by the side setting the target. With clear, sunny skies predicted and temperatures around 25°C, expect another high-scoring marathon.

Team News & Predicted Playing XI

India has suffered a minor blow as Washington Sundar is ruled out of the second ODI due to a back strain. Ayush Badoni has been called up as cover, but the management might lean towards Nitish Kumar Reddy to provide an extra seam-bowling option.