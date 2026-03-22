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HomeNewsWorldIran Warns Of Regional Strikes After Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait Of Hormuz Ultimatum

Iran Warns Of Regional Strikes After Trump Issues 48-Hour Strait Of Hormuz Ultimatum

The latest tensions were sparked after Trump said the United States would take military action unless Iran ensured that the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open, without threat” within 48 hours.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Iran has warned it could target critical energy and water infrastructure across the Middle East if US President Donald Trump carries out his threat to strike Iranian power facilities over the Strait of Hormuz dispute. The warning follows a sharp escalation in rhetoric after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the waterway be fully reopened to shipping. Tehran signalled that any American military action would trigger a wider regional response, raising fears of disruption to oil supplies, damage to civilian infrastructure, and a rapid deterioration in security across the Gulf.

Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum

The latest tensions were sparked after Trump said the United States would take military action unless Iran ensured that the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open, without threat” within 48 hours.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump warned that failure to comply would result in strikes on Iran’s power network. He wrote that the US would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants, starting with the largest facility, if Tehran did not meet the deadline.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption to traffic through the narrow waterway is likely to have immediate effects on energy markets and regional stability.

Iranian officials responded by warning that attacks on its infrastructure would not go unanswered, signalling that regional energy and water installations could become targets in retaliation.

Israel Orders Escalation

Separately, Israel signalled a tougher stance along its northern border. Defence Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to accelerate the demolition of homes in Lebanese villages near the frontier.

According to Katz, the decision was intended to remove threats to Israeli communities and prevent militant groups from using the area for attacks. He also said the army had been ordered to destroy all bridges over the Litani river, claiming they were being used for “terrorist activity”.

The developments come amid rising tensions across several fronts, fuelling concern that the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz could widen into a broader regional confrontation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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