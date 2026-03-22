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HomeNewsWorldWho Is Abdul Basit? The Ex-Pakistan Envoy Who Threatened To Bomb Delhi, Mumbai

Who Is Abdul Basit? The Ex-Pakistan Envoy Who Threatened To Bomb Delhi, Mumbai

Abdul Basit argued that even if Pakistan cannot directly reach its primary adversary, it should not abandon the option of targeting Indian cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, former Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit has triggered controversy with inflammatory comments directed at India. 

Speaking on a TV discussion, Basit referred to a hypothetical scenario in which the United States attacks Pakistan. In that context, he suggested that Pakistan should target major Indian cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

His comments come at a time when tensions remain high in the region due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, raising concerns about broader regional security.

Basit argued that even if Pakistan cannot directly reach its primary adversary, it should not abandon the option of targeting Indian cities. The remarks have been widely criticised as provocative and irresponsible, especially given the sensitive geopolitical environment.

Who Is Abdul Basit?

Abdul Basit served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India for three years and has held key diplomatic positions in several countries. He was also Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany between 2012 and 2014. His remarks have drawn attention given his past tenure in India and familiarity with the region.

By naming cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, Basit’s statement has also revived memories of past terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and highlighted ongoing concerns over cross-border tensions.

During the debate, Basit elaborated on a worst-case situation where Pakistan might face threats to its nuclear programme. He suggested that if Pakistan were attacked and unable to respond directly to its aggressors, it would have limited options.

He claimed that in such a scenario, Pakistan would retaliate against India, even though he also acknowledged that such a situation is unlikely and expressed hope that tensions would not escalate to that level.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abdul Basit?

Abdul Basit is a former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and has held other key diplomatic positions, including ambassador to Germany.

What controversial comments did Abdul Basit make?

Basit suggested that Pakistan should target major Indian cities like New Delhi and Mumbai in a hypothetical US attack scenario on Pakistan.

Why are Basit's comments considered controversial?

His remarks are seen as provocative and irresponsible, especially given the current geopolitical tensions in West Asia and memories of past attacks.

Under what circumstances did Basit make these remarks?

He made the comments during a TV discussion about a hypothetical worst-case scenario where Pakistan faces threats to its nuclear program and cannot respond directly to an aggressor.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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Abdul Basit Pakistan Iran Israel War
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